Viettel Showcases Next-Generation Tech Ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Group is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 with a technology booth, marking its ninth participation at the event. Under the MWC theme "The IQ Era," the group is presenting an ecosystem of 24 products and services developed end-to-end by Vietnamese engineers.

Viettel Showcases Vietnamese Technology at the World’s Largest Mobile Industry Event. (PRNewsfoto/Viettel Group)

Lieutenant General Tao Duc Thang, Chairman and CEO of Viettel Group, said: "At MWC Barcelona 2026, Viettel aims to showcase products developed by Vietnamese engineers, while learning and expanding cooperation with global partners—contributing to secure, intelligent, and sustainable digital infrastructure."

Viettel's display is organised around a full-stack approach, spanning telecom infrastructure, digital safety, and new forms of connectivity.

5G Open RAN Infrastructure: Viettel's 5G Open RAN portfolio, including its 5G Open RAN ecosystem (recognised by Gartner as a Niche Player in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for CSP 5G RAN), plus 5G Core, 5G Private, security chips, and operations platforms such as NetMind AI Agent and NOCPRO. The zone also features Viettel Cloud and enterprise solutions, including Viettel Smart IP for smart industrial parks.

Zero Trust Lifestyle: Consumer services built on a "Zero Trust" approach, featuring Tammi (family platform), an AI-scored lending platform, V-Shield (anti-scam protection), and the Viettel Flagship Camera for AI-enabled traffic monitoring.

Intelligent Connect: Next-generation connectivity and immersive technologies, including 5G NTN via LEO satellites, a low-altitude ecosystem for eVTOL/UAV use cases, Robotic AI, Birdly VR, and the Xense AR platform.

Alongside product demonstrations, Viettel is signing cooperation agreements with international partners during MWC, including with Qualcomm on 5G Advanced, 6G, and Agentic AI. Viettel is also working with Cisco, Nokia, ZTE, Texas Instruments, Amdocs, and ByteDance on next-generation networks, AI, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Viettel Telecom, a member company of Viettel Group, has had its network optimisation initiative nominated for the GSMA GLOMO Awards. Viettel will also deliver its first presentation in an official MWC conference session, addressing rising energy demand driven by AI data centres, advances such as specialised AI chips and more efficient system designs, and whether sustainability could become a competitive advantage for telecom operators over the next decade.

Event and booth details

MWC Barcelona 2026: March 2–5, 2026

Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Viettel Group booth: Hall 4, Stand 4E30

