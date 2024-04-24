Viettel Software Participates for the First Time in Japan's Largest IT Exhibition

TOKYO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Technology Investment Company, Viettel Software , announced its participation in the Japan IT Week Spring 2024 exhibition held at Tokyo Big Sight from April 24 to 26.

Many customers are interested in Viettel Software's IT outsourcing services.

Japan IT Week Spring Show 2024 is the largest information technology (IT) exhibition in Japan, attracting over 55,000 visitors and featuring the participation of 900 exhibitors, including leading companies in the IT field from around the world. Viettel Software's first-time presence at the exhibition marks a significant milestone, opening up new opportunities to showcase capabilities and build credibility within the global technology community, especially in Japan, the largest market for software export in Vietnam.

As a leading provider of software outsourcing services (IT Outsourcing), Viettel Software is poised to impress Japanese experts with its cutting-edge products and solutions across Telecommunications, Enterprise Management, and Finance domains:

SMOS (Sale Management & Operation System): A system for managing business operations.

OSS (Operation Support System): A system for managing operations and supporting services, successfully deployed in managing the telecommunications network operations for VTNet and Viettel's overseas networks.

Super App/Portal: Highlighted by the My Viettel application serving over 60 million Viettel subscribers.

E-wallet: Experience in building, upgrading, and deploying core wallet and ecosystem products integrated on platforms such as Viettel Money (payment, lending, insurance purchase), eMoney Cambodia, Mytel Myanmar...

EAS (Enterprise Administration System): Business operations that cannot be handled on other SAP/core ERP systems will be processed on the EAS system.

CRM (Customer Relation Management): Customer relationship management software successfully deployed at 400 Viettel Store outlets nationwide.

In the first entry into Japan, Viettel Software confidently brings its strengths in multinational IT and telecommunications infrastructure, top IT human resources from Vietnam, to win over customers in Tokyo and the international market as a whole. "We plan to open an office in Japan in 2024, aiming to enhance cooperation and mutual development between Vietnam and Japan in the field of Information Technology" stated Mr. Nguyen Dich Tuan Anh, Deputy Director of Viettel Software.

About Viettel Group

Viettel Group is the number one brand in Vietnam, operating in 11 countries and territories. The provision of Digital Services & Information Technology Solutions is one of Viettel's spearhead sectors. To date, Viettel's digital service products within its ecosystem have served nearly 500,000 businesses in Vietnam.

About Viettel Software

Established in 2020, Viettel Software complements Viettel Group's information technology service and product ecosystem, towards the pioneering mission of creating a digital society in Vietnam. Viettel Software continuously expands its research in mastering technology, developing software, and digital services through the intellect, knowledge, and creativity of over 1,000 talented IT experts. Additionally, it accelerates the adoption of the latest technologies such as AI, Blockchain, IoT, and Big Data to create high-value products and services for society, embodying the vision of "Innovation for humanity."

