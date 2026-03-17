Vieworks to Debut VISQUE DPS LH210 at USCAP 2026, a Single Scanner for Both Cytology and Histology

High-throughput, mid capacity LH210 expands the VISQUE DPS lineup with fast scanning, optimized data size, and scalable digital pathology workflow

ANYANG, South Korea, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a global provider of advanced imaging solutions, will participate in USCAP 2026 (United States & Canadian Academy of Pathology Annual Meeting), held from March 23 to 25 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. At the exhibition, Vieworks will present its latest digital pathology solutions at booth 352, featuring the VISQUE DPS slide scanner lineup. The VISQUE DPS series delivers fast scanning, optimized data size, and efficient workflow performance for digital pathology, supporting both histology and cytology applications across a wide range of pathology diagnostics and research environments.

Vieworks' VISQUE DPS LH Series (Digital Pathology Slide Scanner)

A major highlight at the exhibition will be the global debut of the VISQUE DPS LH210, a mid-capacity digital slide scanner developed to meet the growing demand for efficient and scalable digital pathology systems. The LH210 supports up to 210 slides per batch and provides a fast scan speed of 23 seconds per slide (15 × 15 mm @ 40×), enabling stable productivity for laboratories that require reliable performance without requiring a large-footprint system. The scanner is designed to deliver high-resolution images with reduced file size, helping reduce storage requirements while improving data transfer efficiency across digital pathology workflows.

Like the LH510 in the VISQUE DPS lineup, the LH210 incorporates Vieworks' proprietary Realtime Extended Focus (Realtime EF) technology featuring a 3-camera structure, enabling simultaneous capture of multiple focal images and real-time fusion into a single sharp, high-quality whole slide image. Through this approach, the system maintains high scanning speed while reducing file size, ensuring smooth operation in both routine and research environments. The scanner supports both cytology and histology slides on a single system, allowing laboratories to handle multiple applications with one device while simplifying workflow configuration.

Also featured at the booth, the VISQUE DPS LH510 represents Vieworks' high-throughput solution designed for large hospitals, reference labs, and research centers. With its large slide capacity and stable high-speed scanning performance, LH510 is optimized for high-volume environments that require continuous scanning of large numbers of slides. Together, LH510 and LH210 demonstrate Vieworks' strategy to provide a complete digital pathology lineup covering a wide range of throughput requirements.

"We are pleased to introduce the LH210 to the global market at USCAP 2026," said a Vieworks representative. "With the expansion of the VISQUE DPS lineup, we aim to provide scalable digital pathology solutions that combine fast scanning, optimized data management, and scalable throughput. By supporting both cytology and histology on a single system, Vieworks will continue to help laboratories improve workflow efficiency as digital pathology adoption accelerates worldwide."

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.