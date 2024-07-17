ViewSonic Brings Various Gaming Monitors into the Market

The VX Series Offers Up to 240Hz with the Best Price in Town!

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, is proud to announce the arrival of a full range of gaming monitors in Malaysia. The first 240Hz refresh rate mode in VX series, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 , is a state-of-the-art gaming monitor designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. Featuring a stunning 27-inch display with 2K resolution, a blazing-fast 240Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-responsive 1ms response time, the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is set to become the new gold standard for competitive first-person shooter games like Valorant, PUBG PC, Apex Legends, CSGO and others.

The VX2758A-2K-PRO-3's 240Hz refresh rate ensures that even the most fast-paced, action-packed games are rendered smoothly and fluidly, providing gamers with a significant edge in responsiveness and precision. Combined with the 1ms response time, this monitor virtually eliminates motion blur and ghosting, allowing players to react instantly to in-game events and maintain a competitive advantage.

"We designed the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 to cater to the diverse needs of gamers . Additionally, our lineup includes the 27" and 24" 180Hz VX2779-HD-PRO and VX2479-HD-PRO IPS gaming monitors. These models are crafted to meet the demands of today's most discerning gamers," said Mr. Chaw Foo Hong, Country Manager at ViewSonic Malaysia. "Featuring high refresh rates, rapid response times, and stunning visual clarity, these monitors provide an immersive and seamless gaming experience that's second to none."

Key Features of the VX2758A-2K-PRO-3:

27-Inch 2K Display: Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear visuals with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels.

Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear visuals with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels. 240Hz Refresh Rate: Experience ultra-smooth gameplay with no lag or stuttering.

Experience ultra-smooth gameplay with no lag or stuttering. 1ms (MPRT) Response Time: React faster with minimal motion blur and ghosting.

React faster with minimal motion blur and ghosting. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Technology: Eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a more fluid gaming experience.

Eliminates screen tearing and stuttering for a more fluid gaming experience. Color Gamut: NTSC: 92% size (Typ) sRGB: 130% size / 99% coverage (Typ)

NTSC: 92% size (Typ) sRGB: 130% size / 99% coverage (Typ) Multiple Connectivity Options: Dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

The VX gaming series is now available for purchase at ViewSonic Official Store at Lazada and Shopee . For more information, visit ViewSonic Gaming Monitor page

