ViewSonic Debuts New Gaming Monitor with QD-OLED Panel and Enhanced Anti-Burn-In Features

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, has introduced the XG2738-2K-OLED, a new 27-inch monitor in the ViewSonic Gaming lineup. Designed for both competitive and immersive gameplay, it combines a 2K QD-OLED panel with high-speed performance and the ViewSonic OLED Care anti-burn-in solution to deliver long-term panel reliability.

The XG2738-2K-OLED features a 240Hz refresh rate and an ultra-fast 0.03ms GTG (Gray to Gray) response time, ensuring smooth motion and precise clarity during fast-paced action. A dedicated 24.5-inch esports mode further optimizes visibility and contrast for competitive gaming environments.

ViewSonic OLED Care for Enhanced Long-Term Protection

To support long-term panel performance, the XG2738-2K-OLED includes the ViewSonic OLED Care suite, a set of anti-burn-in solutions that help minimize image retention over time. Core protections such as OLED Screen Movement, OLED APL (Average Picture Level), and Static Icon Detection operate automatically during everyday use, while OLED Image Cleaning can be activated by the user for on-demand maintenance.

Together, these features help protect the panel throughout prolonged gaming sessions while maintaining consistent brightness, color accuracy, and overall visual quality.

QD-OLED for Vivid and Consistent Visuals

Powered by QD-OLED (Quantum Dot OLED) technology, the display delivers deep contrast, vibrant color reproduction, and uniform image quality across wide viewing angles. This enables clean, detailed visuals in both high-speed competitive titles and visually rich AAA games.

With advanced panel performance, competitive-grade speed, and reinforced durability, the XG2738-2K-OLED sets a new benchmark for mid-sized QD-OLED gaming monitors, providing an uncompromising experience for both competitive players and graphics enthusiasts alike.

The XG2738-2K-OLED gaming monitor is now available in Asia. Product availability and pricing may vary by country.

For more information, please see the XG2738-2K-OLED.

ViewSonic XG2738-2K-OLED Gaming Monitor

Get immersed in vibrant visuals with the 2K QHD resolution QD-OLED panel

Experience smooth gameplay with the 240Hz refresh rate and rapid up to 0.03 (GTG) response time

Scale down from 27-inch to a laser-focused 24.5-inch esports setting built for competitive precision

Enjoy tear-free gaming with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium

Marathon your sessions in comfort with the ergonomic design and Eye ProTech software

SOURCE ViewSonic Corp.