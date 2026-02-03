ViewSonic Expands Pro AV Ecosystem with Industry Partners to Accelerate True End-to-End Deployment

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announced further advancement of its integrated Pro AV ecosystem, as it strengthens collaboration with industry partners to enable seamless, end-to-end deployments. ViewSonic bridges display products and integrated software with validated interoperability across control systems, AV-over-IP (AVoIP), cabling, networking, and content platforms. ViewSonic builds cohesive Pro AV frameworks designed to simplify large-scale, multi-space installations.

ViewSonic enables large-scale Pro AV deployments through an integrated ecosystem of hardware, software, and partner technologies.

"As enterprise environments become more distributed and custom-built, the integration complexity of building-wide installations has emerged as one of the biggest challenges in Pro AV," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Pro AV Solutions Business Unit at ViewSonic. "In response, ViewSonic is deepening collaboration with partners to build an open, interoperable Pro AV ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with diverse platforms and technologies. Our focus is on delivering flexible Pro AV architectures that are easy to deploy, centrally manage, and expand over time."

From Display Solutions to Integrated Pro AV Projects

ViewSonic evolution in the Pro AV market is underpinned by a long-standing design philosophy focused on simplifying complexity at the display endpoint level, complemented by integrated software and validated interoperability. This approach transforms displays into easy-to-integrate building blocks within broader AV ecosystems, reduces installation risk, and streamlines deployment and management for organizations.

Backed by one of the industry's most comprehensive display portfolios—spanning pen displays, projectors, interactive displays, commercial displays, and all-in-one direct view LED solutions from 5 inches to 500 inches—ViewSonic supports a wide range of Pro AV use cases across corporate, education, public facility, and commercial environments.

Interoperability is validated through ViewSonic's Pro AV Lab, where a frictionless integration model is tested to ensure reliable and secure performance. As a result, ViewSonic solutions support centralized control, low-latency performance, and a scalable architecture that allows infrastructure expansion and upgrades without disrupting existing workflows and operations.

Real-World Demonstrations at ISE 2026

At ISE 2026, ViewSonic brings this ecosystem strategy to life through real-world, fully integrated Pro AV installations that demonstrate how better end-to-end deployment performs in practice. From reception areas and meeting rooms to hallway signage and large-format video walls, the exhibits highlight cross-space visual deployments enabled through close collaboration with industry partners.

Demonstrations at the show feature products from Matrox Video for AVoIP encoding, decoding, and multi-source visual distribution, Lindy for high-quality cable connectivity, and NETGEAR for AVoIP-optimized network switching. On ViewSonic displays, Manager delivers centralized device monitoring and management. This Pro AV ecosystem empowers AV and IT professionals to move beyond fragmented deployments and confidently deliver consistent audiovisual experiences across different spaces.

ViewSonic presents its latest Pro AV solutions at ISE 2026, February 3–6 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Hall 2, Booth 2R350.

