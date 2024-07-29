ViewSonic's Pioneering Portable RGB Laser Projector M10 Delivers Next-Gen Cinematic Brilliance Even in Daylight

Advanced Projection Technology Packed into a Compact Design Sparks Revolution

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, proudly introduces the M10 portable RGB laser projector , an innovative addition to its product lineup. The M10 features revolutionary RGB laser technology to achieve full compliance with 100% BT.2020 standard in a compact and highly mobile format. It ensures vivid imagery with enhanced color saturation, even in a well-lit environment, and delivers exceptional cinematic audiovisual performance with a built-in Harman Kardon customized speaker. Furthermore, its instant auto focus with Time of Flight (ToF) technology and auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction functions allow for a quick hands-free setup, elevating home and on-the-go entertainment experience to new heights with flawless projection.

ViewSonic Brand New Portable RGB Laser Projector M10 Landed in Singapore

"Amid the flourishing home entertainment market, projectors have become a preferred choice that fits into today's varied lifestyle, offering larger and more flexible screens compared to TVs," said Dean Tsai, General Manager of Projector & LED Display Business Unit at ViewSonic. "To offer users greater flexibility in shaping their audiovisual spaces, we design a compact model with advanced RGB laser technology, like the M10. The M10's launch redefines the portable projector market, showcasing our unwavering commitment to innovation and product excellence."

Visual Brilliance in Compact Design with Pioneering RGB Laser Technology

Laser technology is commonly favored for projections requiring higher brightness. Conventional laser projectors emit a single blue laser beam towards the laser phosphor and color wheels, resulting in a limited color range. In contrast, RGB laser technology delivers three primary laser light rays - red, green, and blue, collectively covering a broader color gamut that meets the BT.2020 color standard. This surpasses the requirements of cinema-grade displays adhering to DCI-P3 – the industry standard for digital cinema – to achieve more vibrant and lifelike colors, making it often associated with large-scale cinematic projection.

ViewSonic takes RGB laser projection technology to the next level with M10's revolutionary design. It ingeniously integrates three primary laser light sources into a single module, allowing a more compact form factor than traditional RGB laser projectors. This innovation mitigates the trade-off between size and performance that truly sets it apart. Additionally, its 2,200 RGB Laser Lumens of brightness ensures clear and vibrant cinematic-level visuals, even under ambient lighting.

Automatic Setup for Effortless Usage

In addition to premium visual performance, the M10 features intelligent auto-setup functions for seamless usage. It adopts ToF technology which enables instant auto focus, ensuring sharp images within seconds after adjusting the projector's position. Its auto horizontal/vertical keystone allows users to enjoy a hands-free setup, achieving perfectly shaped images whether the projector is projecting from the side or even up onto the ceiling.

Beyond its auto-setup functions, this smart portable projector offers a range of versatile usage scenarios. It supports wireless screen mirroring for streaming movies or shows via Wi-Fi from mobile devices; directly connects to smartphones and tablets through a USB-C port; and facilitates ceiling projection without an additional tripod – perfect for those who enjoy a relaxing ambience while in bed. Furthermore, it functions as a Bluetooth speaker for outdoor parties with a high-quality built-in Harman Kardon speaker and can pair with headphones for personal entertainment all night long.

To learn more about ViewSonic's M10 portable RGB laser projector, please visit: https://www.viewsonic.com/sg/products/projectors/M10

SOURCE ViewSonic International Corporation