ViewTrade Accelerates APAC Commitment with Key Executive Team Additions

TAIPEI CITY, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade, the force that powers fintech, today announced that Laksh Gangwani will be assuming the role of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East regions while Ronit Kar has been appointed its new Head of International Growth. These key strategic hires reflect ViewTrade's continued commitment to expansion and meeting increasing demand for cross-border investment technology solutions across the wider Asia and Middle East regions.

Based in Singapore, Gangwani joined View Trade in September 2022 as a Managing Director for Asia and has played a pivotal role in expanding the footprint of View Trade in the APAC region. In his new role Gangwani will also be spearheading the firm's accelerated expansion across the Middle East, alongside APAC. Prior to joining ViewTrade, Gangwani was at Symphony, a leading provider of financial markets infrastructure and workflow technologies. While there, he built and scaled an award-winning wealth management proposition from scratch and was awarded "Best Operational Efficiency Solution" by Asian Private Banker in 2020. Gangwani also received the 2021 WealthBriefing Asia "Leading Individual Award in WealthTech" for his contributions to the wealth management industry in Asia. Prior to Symphony, Gangwani built and scaled similar propositions for LexisNexis, Thomson Reuters, and more.

Kar joins ViewTrade as its new Head of International Growth, based in Gandhinagar, India's GIFT City. Most recently, Kar acted as Head of International Stocks at Groww, India's leading online investment platform. During his time at Groww, Kar drove the launch of the company's international investment business and helped it achieve unicorn status in 2021 . Previously, as one of the early founding members of Stockal, a cross-border investing platform facilitating MENA and Southeast Asian trading in global securities Kar led initiatives that ultimately helped millions of new and veteran investors gain access to international markets. In his new role, Ronit will focus on enhancing ViewTrade's capabilities for international investors while driving continued growth across APAC from the company's planned office in GIFT City , India's first operational greenfield smart city dedicated to financial services and technology.

"I am thrilled to be joining ViewTrade at a time of such accelerated expansion," said Kar. "The opportunities provided by India's GIFT City are innumerable and exciting for global investors and the financial services firms that cater to them, like ViewTrade. After working with and getting to know the ViewTrade team as a partner and client while with Groww, I couldn't be more confident and excited about this move. There is nothing but great things ahead for this company and I'm excited to be part of it."

ViewTrade has been supporting customers in Asia for more than a decade, establishing its first official APAC office in Taiwan in 2017. Across Asia and the Middle East, ViewTrade currently provides close to 100 financial and fintech firms with technology and brokerage solutions to power cross-border trading and innovation across the financial spectrum.

"With a decades-long history of fintech innovation, ViewTrade has built an incredible franchise in APAC and beyond," said Gangwani. " I feel incredibly privileged to be part of the exciting journey ahead as we help banks/brokers/fintechs solve costly and complex challenges with Viewtrade's unique and time-tested approach towards global investing."

Anthony Petrilli, CEO of ViewTrade, added: "Laksh and Ronit bring a depth of understanding about the business environment across multiple countries that will be invaluable as we continue our worldwide expansion. Their ability to build things from the ground up and their extensive experience in wealth management make them invaluable assets to ViewTrade and the entire global investing community."

About ViewTrade

ViewTrade is the force that powers fintech and cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms – from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors – create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

