Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 lights up Bangkok in tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother

"Light of Siam – Mother of the Land" transforms the Chao Phraya River into a radiant night-time spectacle from 9 November to 23 December 2025

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is presenting Vijit Chao Phraya 2025, a reimagined light and sound spectacular under the theme "Light of Siam – Mother of the Land", from 9 November to 23 December 2025 along both banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok. The event has been refined to reflect the national mourning period in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

Presented nightly from 18.00 to 22.00 Hrs., the event features softened colour tones and elegant light designs symbolising remembrance, compassion, and grace. Drone performances replace fireworks, offering a serene visual tribute across the river skyline. On New Year's Eve, a candle-lighting ceremony titled "Light of the Nation" will mark the occasion in remembrance of Her Majesty.

The Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 experience spans 14 major landmarks from Rama VIII Bridge to Rama III Bridge, each interpreting the theme through light, sound, and storytelling:

Rama VIII Bridge

Under the concept "The Royal Compassion, a Stream to Rama VIII", this display pays tribute to the compassion of Her Majesty through light and sound in her royal colours—blue, white, and golden yellow—interwoven with Thai flag motifs, laser projections of her royal emblem, and jasmine patterns.

Show times: six rounds nightly (five minutes each) at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, and 21.30 Hrs.

Khlong Bangkok Noi – Mouth of Khlong Dusit (Siriraj Hospital)

Titled "The River of Royal Mercy to the Mountains", this segment symbolises royal compassion for the hill tribe people through light and colour, portraying missions to uplift livelihoods and wellbeing in remote areas.

Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum (Siriraj Hospital)

Under the theme "The River of Time, a Great Stream to the People", the display reflects royal contributions to healthcare, volunteerism, and the advancement of medical services.

Royal Thai Naval Institute (Royal Thai Navy Headquarters)

The show "Might of the Thai Navy" combines light, sound, and laser projections in tones of blue, white, and gold, interspersed with the colours of the Thai national flag, to accentuate the building's architectural beauty and symbolise national strength and unity.

Show times: six rounds nightly (five minutes each) at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, and 21.30 Hrs.

Nagaraphirom Park

Presented as "Chao Phraya Rhapsody", this light installation and illuminated ballet puppet performance blend art, light, and operatic sound to portray the river's sacred role as Thailand's lifeblood, embracing people with harmony and grace.

Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan (Temple of the Dawn)

"Dawn of Siam" showcases the Phra Prang's splendour through laser and light projections, celebrating its significance as a symbol of Bangkok and the spirit of the Chao Phraya River.

Wichai Prasit Fort

Under the concept "Guardians of the Sea", this presentation honours the Royal Thai Navy's bravery in protecting Thailand's maritime heritage and natural treasures.

Wat Kalayanamitr Woramahawihan

The theme "Lamp of Kindred Spirit" features illumination and light mapping that symbolise compassion and friendship.

Special performances combining light, sound, and multimedia will be held twice nightly (10 minutes each) on 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29, and 30 November, and 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21 December 2025 at 19.50 and 20.20 Hrs.

Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge)

Under the concept "Threads of Glory", this exhibition portrays Thailand as a land of peace and unity through art, light, colour, and sound projected across the bridge structure. A mesh screen curtain enhances the visuals, symbolising the nation's culture, prosperity, and solidarity across generations.

Light and Sound Section

Show times: six rounds nightly (five minutes each) at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, and 21.30 Hrs.

Complementing the illumination is the drone performance "Light of Siam – Mother of the Land", depicting royal duties and devotion to the Thai people.

500-drone performances: 9, 14, 21, and 28 November, and 5, 12, and 19 December 2025.Once time a day on 20.45 Hrs.

1,000-drone performances: 15, 22, and 29 November, and 6, 13, and 20 December 2025.Once time a day on 20.45 Hrs.

Phra Pok Klao Bridge

Under the theme "Landmark Luminary Golden Threads", this display projects light and colour across a 15-metre span, representing Thailand's prosperity and timeless identity.

Abandoned Building at Soi Lhong 1919

Titled "Siam Ghostly Heritage", this projection uses light, shadow, and balloon illumination to evoke a mysterious atmosphere inspired by Thai folklore and riverside ghost tales.

Show times: six rounds nightly (five minutes each) at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00, and 21.30 Hrs.

Holy Rosary Church (Kalawar)

The illumination "Beacon of Ambition" employs projection mapping to symbolise the journey toward enlightenment and prosperity.

ICONSIAM

Under the concept "The Thai-conic Lighting Symphony", this performance blends Thai and Western music by award-winning composer Dr. Narong Prangcharoen, followed by the ICONIC Multimedia Water Feature, set to the royal compositions of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great.

Show times: three rounds nightly at 18.55, 19.55, and 20.55 Hrs.

Bangkok Dock Company Limited (Waterway Crane Installation)

The art installation "Crystal of Life" symbolises harmony between nature and the city through luminous spheres representing sustainability. The Hand of Life sculpture rising from the river signifies humanity's shared responsibility to protect the planet.

All Vijit Chao Phraya 2025 programmes are free of charge and open to the public nightly from 18.00 to 22.00 Hrs., from 9 November to 23 December 2025. Visitors can find full details and schedules on the official Facebook page Vijit Chao Phraya 2025.

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand