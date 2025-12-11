Village Grocer in Bandar Sunway! Another New Outlet in Sunway Square New Mall in Bandar Sunway

With Village Grocer's rapid growth this year, it now opens its new supermarket outlet at Sunway Square Mall in Bandar Sunway. A model city that embraces an ecosystem of a healthy and laid-back atmosphere for generations to come. This culture takes on the contemporary architecture and urban art approach, as well as unique brand offerings to attract shoppers and beyond.

To celebrate the grand opening, Village Grocer is offering a host of special giveaways and promotions throughout the entire month, until 11th January 2026.

Bumper Bonanza - a four (4)-days-deal offering the best deal in town! Weekly Rewards happening on 11 th Dec, 19 th Dec, 25 th Dec, 1 st Jan, and 8 th Jan, by rewarding our customers with attractive free gifts up for grabs. First come first serve, while stocks last. Terms and conditions applied. On the opening day itself,:



- The first 200 customers who spend minimum RM150 & above can redeem one(1) exclusive goodie bag for free from our customer service counter.

- And for the first 50 customers who managed to spend RM300 & above, get all of the above, plus a free Fruit & Vegetables giftbag containing the freshest picks and harvest prepared by us, limited to the first 50 redemptions only. While stocks last, don't miss out!

- Join BITES (FREE membership) and get one(1) FREE Tanghulu with RM30 nett purchase. For newly joined members, you get a FREE non-woven shopping bag as well.

- Spend RM100 and above in a single receipt to test your skills at our sandpit by navigating and digging up free candies with our remote toy tractors.



Check out our LIMITED EDITON Village Grocer Non-Woven Giant Bag selling at just RM19.99 Check out our coffee fair roadshow showcasing the best coffee ranges on promotions alongside fun games and activities happening at LG floor concourse from 11 – 28 December 2025.



Sign up Bites membership to collect points, earn rewards and enjoy members only price offer. Spend RM2 to earn 1 Bites point.

SUBANG JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Village Grocer officially opens its new supermarket outlet, located in Sunway Square Mall, Bandar Sunway. This is the 4th new Village Grocer's outlet opened this year. The brand continues to expand its footprint and bring its premium grocery offers closer to communities. The new Village Grocer will serve as a one-stop destination for discerning shoppers seeking the freshest produce, high-quality meats, artisanal baked goods, and a wide selection of specialty and gourmet items.

Village Grocer in Bandar Sunway! Another New Outlet in Sunway Square New Mall in Bandar Sunway

"Village Grocer's arrival marks an important milestone for Sunway Square Mall. Together, we are building a future where quality, sustainability, and community well-being converge. Their commitment complements our vision of creating a vibrant, people-centric destination that redefines the urban retail experience," said Jason Chin, Senior General Manager of Sunway Malls Selangor.

"We've been looking forward to this new outlet opening for its strategic location and it further proven strengthening our partnership with Sunway Group. We are here to offer a whole new grocery shopping experience to the community here with Village Grocer's exceptional service and unparalleled product selection" said The Food Purveyor's Group Executive Director, Mr. Ivan Tan.

The Food Purveyor's CEO, Mr. Kok expressed that he's happy to share a fresh new look that this outlet carries which is different from our usual Village Grocer. "We hope our customer will like this refreshed setup and continues enjoying our premium offers and services".

As a homegrown brand, Village Grocer is committed to giving back to local communities. It actively supports and source from local farmers, small businesses, and local brands. Village Grocer is also passionate about sustainability and has set a goal to be plastic-free. Its environmental, social and governance efforts have earned Village Grocer several awards.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chains, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Village Grocer Sunway Square Mall, Bandar Sunway open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and look forward to serving the Sunway community and creating memorable shopping experiences for years to come.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.

