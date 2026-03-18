Vinova Named to Financial Times Top 500 High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific for Third Consecutive Year

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinova, a leading name in the APAC regional technology landscape, has officially been recognized by the Financial Times and Statista as one of the Top 500 High-Growth Companies in Asia-Pacific for 2026. This achievement marks a rare "three-peat" for the firm, following consecutive growth recognitions in 2024 and 2025, cementing its reputation for stability and Singapore's standards of excellence.

From Software House to AI Solutions Partner

The ranking arrives at a pivotal moment. Vinova is announcing a significant strategic shift, transitioning from its roots as a premier Software House to a comprehensive AI Solutions Partner. This evolution is driven by the company's "passion for perfection" and a deep-seated commitment to solving the most complex challenges in high-stakes industries.

With its growing team of specialists in the AI sector, Vinova is now deploying advanced Artificial Intelligence to transform the Finance, Education, Government, and Healthcare sectors. By moving beyond traditional coding to focus on AI-driven clinical workflows, financial predictive modeling, and secure government infrastructure, Vinova is positioning itself at the very top of the technology value chain.

Scaling for Enterprise-Grade ITO

For global corporations, scaling technical capacity isn't just a logistics challenge, but a governance one. Vinova's IT Outsourcing (ITO) and Staff Augmentation model is built around that reality: a structured deployment framework that enables partners to expand their technical headcount rapidly while meeting the compliance standards, security requirements, and performance KPIs that enterprise contracts demand.

The results speak in long-term relationships. Samsung, FWD, and PwC rely on Vinova to staff their most mission-critical digital initiatives. Our mutual trust was built not on a single engagement, but on consistent delivery of AI-augmented technical teams operating under a proven governance structure.

For organizations managing high-budget, multi-year digital programs, consistency is a baseline requirement. And Vinova is designed to deliver it.

Leadership Vision

"Our inclusion in the Financial Times Top 500 for the third consecutive year is not just a growth metric; it is a validation of our trajectory," said Vinova's leadership, CEO Mike Nguyen. "We are no longer just building software; we are building the intelligent brains of future enterprises. By combining Singapore's standards of integrity with a Passion for Perfection, we are ready to handle the scale and complexity of the global AI era."

About Vinova

Founded in Singapore, Vinova is an award-winning AI Solutions Partner dedicated to driving digital transformation. Recognized as one of Singapore's Fastest-Growing Companies, Vinova provides high-end IT outsourcing and AI consultancy, serving as a trusted bridge between cutting-edge innovation and enterprise-grade stability.

Media Contact:

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Phone Number (Singapore HQ): +65 6707 3597

SOURCE Vinova