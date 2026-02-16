Vinson & Elkins Secures Major Litigation Victory for Chinese Client

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinson & Elkins today announced that it secured a significant victory for Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd ("Wanhua China") in a long-running antitrust class action alleging that chemical manufacturers conspired to fix prices and restrict the supply of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI)—industrial chemicals widely used in in the production of construction, automotive, furniture, and consumer goods.

In a comprehensive opinion released January 28, 2026, U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy of the Western District of Pennsylvania granted with prejudice Wanhua China's motion to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction.

The opinion underscores that corporate separateness must be respected and that ordinary parent‑subsidiary relationships do not justify hauling a foreign corporation into a US court. The ruling represents one of the most significant recent decisions addressing when U.S. courts may—and may not—exercise jurisdiction over a Chinese parent company.

Read more here about the ruling's impact on Chinese companies with a U.S. presence and operations.

This decision concludes nearly three years of jurisdictional discovery, during which Wanhua China produced thousands of documents—including materials requiring special approval under China's Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law. The resulting record confirmed that Wanhua China maintains independent finances, operations, and decision‑making, and has no purposeful contacts with the U.S. market relevant to the litigation.

"We are pleased with the court's decision and its thorough consideration of the jurisdictional record," said Vinson & Elkins Partner Craig Seebald, counsel for Wanhua China.

Seebald was assisted by Vinson & Elkins Partners Adam Hudes and Nicole Castle and Counsel Brian Schnapp and Lincoln Wesley.

Vinson & Elkins has extensive experience representing Chinese and multinational companies in complex U.S. litigation, including antitrust MDLs, class actions, and jurisdictional disputes.

