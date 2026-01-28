VINSSEN, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Amogy Partner on Ammonia-Hydrogen Fuel Cell Power Pack for Zero-Carbon Maritime Industry

Joint Development Project (JDP) launched to develop 1MW-class ammonia-to-power system for future low- and zero-carbon vessels

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tripartite collaboration, VINSSEN, a maritime specialist in hydrogen fuel cells and integrated system solutions, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), and Amogy, a global ammonia-to-power solutions provider, have signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) agreement to develop and commercialize the Ammonia-to-Power Pack for ships. The project aims to support stricter environmental regulations under the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and advance a Next-Generation Product (NGP, tentative name) for future low- and zero-carbon vessels.

The system is designed to replace conventional marine diesel generators. It converts ammonia into hydrogen, which powers proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) to produce electricity without combustion.

Ammonia is considered a promising fuel for ocean-going vessels due to its high energy density, ease of liquefaction and suitability as a hydrogen carrier. The system converts ammonia into hydrogen onboard, allowing large vessels to generate electricity efficiently without emitting carbon dioxide. The NGP is designed to have dimensions comparable to existing marine engines, allowing installation on the ocean-going large cargo ships with minimal modifications to ship design.

Lee Chil-Han, Chief Executive Officer of VINSSEN, said:

"This collaboration is a significant step toward transitioning the maritime industry from internal combustion engines to fuel cell-based electric propulsion. VINSSEN's expertise in marine hydrogen fuel cells will help deliver a high-performance, zero-carbon power solution for large vessels, contributing to the global shift toward sustainable shipping."

