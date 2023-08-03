VIRNECT Partners with The XRA and Unit Concept to Empower the Energy Industry with XR.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRNECT (438700: KOSDAQ), a leading XR solutions provider, announced on July 31 its partnership with Unit Concept through its Southeast Asian Distributor, XR Associates Malaysia. This collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge XR solutions to Malaysia's energy sector, including oil and gas companies and utility industries. As a strategic partner, XR Associates will provide vital support to manage and consult with resellers as a bridge between VIRNECT and Unit Concept.

VIRNECT's commitment to improving work, learning, and communication through XR solutions aligns perfectly with Unit Concept's dedication to introducing advanced technology solutions to industrial companies in Malaysia. The partnership has already achieved a significant milestone by completing a workshop and partnership onboarding at Unit Concept's office.

VIRNECT's CEO, Tim Ha, expressed great confidence in the potential of their XR solutions, saying: "As an XR solutions provider, I have always believed our solutions could resolve pain points for all diverse companies. I am confident that as we create value for our current customers, such as Samsung, LG, or Hyundai, we will make a meaningful contribution to Malaysian institutions and the Energy industry. We are excited to collaborate with partners like XRA and Unit Concept to foster efficiencies with our technology."

XRA's CEO, Havene Liew, brings valuable expertise to the table. He commented: "I have been consulting with many companies providing innovative software, and I think VIRNECT is currently the best solution. Moreover, the seamless integration and joint work of VIRNECT with us and other business partners make this an excellent choice." And added: "As a Southeast Asian distributor, I expect to expand our market share outside Malaysia very soon."

Unit Concept's Sales Director, KCBoo, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We have been introducing many tech solutions to industrial companies in Malaysia, and we are confident that VIRNECT solutions will be some of the most promising technologies to drive innovation in enterprises across our country. We have invited XRA and VIRNECT to the upcoming September Oil and Gas Asia show to showcase and market VIRNECT's cutting-edge products."

VIRNECT's partnership with XRA and Unit Concept is already making waves by successfully introducing its XR solutions to a local water operator in Malaysia. This achievement is a testament to the transformative potential of XR technology in diverse industries.

