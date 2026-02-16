Virtual IT Group Appoints New CEO to Drive Client-Centric Growth Across ANZ

SYDNEY and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual IT Group (VITG) today announced the appointment of Maurice McCarthy as Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company's next phase of growth across Australia and New Zealand. Virtual IT Group Founder, Christian Pacheco, will transition into the role of Founding Director, continuing to shape Virtual IT Group's vision for the future, service innovation agenda and M&A strategy.

Virtual IT Group - Maurice McCarthy, CEO & Christian Pacheco, Founding Director

Virtual IT Group Founding Director, Christian Pacheco said, "Maurice's appointment followed a comprehensive leadership assessment focused on the evolving needs of clients operating in increasingly complex cyber, regulatory, and AI-enabled environments."

Pacheco added, "Maurice stood out as a leader with the right combination of client empathy, operational discipline, and modern technology insight. Our clients face mounting pressure from cyber threats, compliance obligations, and rapid AI adoption. Maurice has a deep understanding of the dynamics our clients are faced with on a daily basis, and a clear vision for leadership."

Mid-sized organisations across healthcare, financial services, education, and other regulated sectors rely on Virtual IT Group for fit-for-sector, security-led IT, cloud, and modern workplace services. These are supported by a 24/7 ANZ Security Operations Centre (SOC) and a high-touch, always-on service model.

Maurice brings deep experience leading client-focused technology and services organisations through growth, transformation, and operational scale. As CEO, his priorities include enhancing client outcomes, improving service reliability, and responsibly embedding AI across service delivery.

Maurice McCarthy, Virtual IT Group CEO said, "Operational and technology leaders are being asked to move faster with AI while meeting unprecedented cyber and compliance demands. Virtual IT Group combines a 24/7 ANZ SOC, AI-driven ticket resolution, and a friendly, expert help desk for one reason, to give our clients peace of mind so they can focus on their mission. None of this happens without our people, from Level 1 engineers to our most experienced consultants. Together, we'll build on this foundation and lead Virtual IT Group into its next chapter."

This appointment reinforces Virtual IT Group's commitment to being a long-term partner to clients, a place where great people build meaningful careers in managed services and cybersecurity.

About Virtual IT Group

Virtual IT Group is one of the fastest growing mid-market technology and cybersecurity providers in Australia and New Zealand. With scale, reach, and proven expertise, we deliver end-to-end managed IT and security services making our client's business systems stronger, safer and simpler every day.

