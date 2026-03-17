Virtual IT Group Solves Mid-Market Security Blind Spot with Zero Trust 24/7 Detection & Response

SYDNEY, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual IT Group (VITG) and The Instillery have launched Zero Trust Detection & Response (ZDR), the first purpose-built Zero Trust network protection service designed specifically for small and medium-sized organisations across ANZ. Until now, these organisations have faced rising cyber threats with little choice but to rely on outdated, legacy network security.

The service can deliver the same level of protection used by banks and large enterprises without the specialist team or the cost typically required.

Virtual IT Group Launches Zero Trust Detection & Response (ZDR) Service - Masaki Takeda (Security Consultant), Maurice McCarthy (CEO) and Jeremy Nees (Chief Product Officer and Zero Trust Practice Lead)

"EDR and identity protection tools have evolved rapidly, but network security hasn't kept pace," said Jeremy Nees, Chief Product Officer and Zero Trust Practice Lead at Virtual IT Group. "For the first time, midmarket organisations can have full endpoint, identity, and network security working together as one."

"Many midmarket businesses are still relying on firewalls and VPNs that simply weren't designed for today's advanced cyber-attack patterns or modern workforce realities. Most tools in the SMB space only scan a fraction of network traffic. It's like boarding a plane where only 10% of passengers have been screened. Our ZDR offering eliminates that blind spot. With this service, we deliver true 24/7 security monitoring and response: deep packet inspection across all traffic, not just small samples, local ANZ threat intelligence, and configuration and oversight by elite engineers."

This is the first service launched since CEO Maurice McCarthy joined the company in February. "The Zero Trust Detection and Response service is unique in its customer centric design and can be added immediately to a customer's environment, without having to switch managed service providers if they're not ready to do so. Secure, sector-compliant, and AI ready business systems are a non-negotiable for our economy to thrive. Crucially for this end of the market, the offering is priced on a peruser, per month model, removing the financial barrier that has historically kept high grade network protection out of reach."

Virtual IT Group and The Instillery, who came together through an acquisition in 2025, have spent more than a decade implementing Zero Trust architectures for some of the most secure organisations in ANZ. The new ZDR service packages that expertise into a simple, scalable service designed for midmarket needs.

Now with The Instillery's expertise on board, Virtual IT Group holds one of the strongest Zero Trust capability sets in ANZ, with a dedicated Zero Trust practice and four engineers certified through Zscaler Aces, including Masaki Takeda and Ronnie Meekers. The ZDR launch signals a step forward for traditional managed services and managed security as a combined category.

After successful implementation with pilot customers, ZDR is available immediately across Australia and New Zealand.

About Virtual IT Group (VITG) and The Instillery

Virtual IT Group is one of the fastest growing mid-market technology and cybersecurity providers in Australia and New Zealand. With scale, local customer support, and proven expertise, we deliver end-to-end managed IT and security services making our clients' business systems stronger, smarter and more secure every day. In 2025 Virtual IT Group acquired The Instillery, a New Zealand-based technology services firm specialising in digital transformation and capability building for growth-stage businesses. Together, we operate as a united entity serving ANZ mid-market.

SOURCE Virtual IT Group