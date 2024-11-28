Virtudio Launches Global Early Access on Steam, Revolutionizing Virtual Avatar Creation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIBIMBLE, a South Korean immersive content company, has launched the Early Access version of Virtudio on the global gaming platform Steam. Virtudio, an innovative 3D Live Streaming Solution for virtual avatar creation, empowers creators of all skill levels to effortlessly craft and animate stunning virtual characters for various applications, unleashing versions of themselves that they have always imagined.

Revolutionizing Avatar Creation

Customized 3D Live Streaming Solution, Virtudio by BIBIMBLE BIBIMBLE Selected as a Top 10 finalist in the Pitch Competition at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair

Virtudio has three key features that set it apart from other virtual character design apps and platforms:

Interactive Animations : Powered by generative AI, Virtudio offers a vast library of character animations, making it easier than even for users create engaging and interactive avatars.

: Powered by generative AI, Virtudio offers a vast library of character animations, making it easier than even for users create engaging and interactive avatars. Advanced Tracking : Integrating real-time motion capture, webcam, and eye-tracking technologies, Virtudio brings avatars to life with natural movement and expressive facial emotions.

: Integrating real-time motion capture, webcam, and eye-tracking technologies, Virtudio brings avatars to life with natural movement and expressive facial emotions. Customizable 3D Avatar : A sophisticated customization system allows users to design avatars that reflect their creative vision.

Powered by the MetaHuman framework, Virtudio integrates with professional-grade motion capture systems such as Mocopi and Xsens, making it a game-changer for virtual YouTubers (VTubers) and optimizing workflows for professional creators.

"Virtudio goes beyond being an avatar creation tool to offering a comprehensive solution for transforming creators' visions into reality," said Bang Jun Young, COO of BIBIMBLE, "From high-quality 3D character modeling to real-time motion tracking and emotional expression, Virtudio's all-in-one package empowers anyone to become a VTuber using Unreal Engine-based avatars and immersive 3D environments."

A Global Milestone for BIBIMBLE

Virtudio's launch marks another milestone for BIBIMBLE, which recently earned recognition at the Hong Kong Electronics Fair, ranking among the top 10 finalists out of 3,000 exhibitors. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that redefine virtual content creation.

Get Started Today

The early access version of Virtudio is now available on Steam. Visit the Steam store at https://store.steampowered.com/app/3034060/Virtudio/ or search "Virtudio" to start creating your own virtual avatar today.

About BIBIMBLE

Founded in 2018, BIBIMBLE is a cutting-edge technology company composed of VR engineering pioneers. The company has developed groundbreaking virtual content, such as HoloMR—a technology that enables VR experiences without the need for VR devices—and AI-powered digital human concerts. Virtudio is designed to cater to the next generation of virtual creators, offering a powerful solution that is continuously updated with new features and improvements to enhance the platform.

For more information, please visit www.virtud.io or contact us at [email protected].

