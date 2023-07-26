SEOUL, South Korea, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC, a brand operated by ELKO Trading Company, enters the Japanese beauty select shop Cosmura.

Cosmura is a cosmetics variety shop that presence with 50 stores across Japan, including Tokyo. Vis blanc land in 25 of these stores and start commencing sales.

VIS BLANC 2Step Mask land in Japan's Cosmura

The person in charge of Vis blanc said, "This time's landing is profound significance, and we look forward to engaging in discussions with buyer for potential store expansions in the future."

SOURCE VIS BLANC