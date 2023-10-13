SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK has entered in Hong Kong Express Airways' in-flight duty-free shop, making it available for purchase.

VIS BLANC 2STEP Mask is a skin-brightening & wrinkle-improvement mask that can care for the face and neckline. It was launched in May 2022 at a Korean beauty exhibition and was introduced at international cosmetic exhibitions in the Las Vegas, Singapore, Bologna.

VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in Hong Kong Express Airways' In-Flight Duty-Free Shop

VIS BLANC representative persons expressed deep satisfaction with this partnership and hinted at exciting prospects on the horizon, and he said the corporation plans to further discuss collaborations with potential buyers, aiming to expand its market presence and cater to the diverse beauty needs of global consumers.

visblanc.com

SOURCE VIS BLANC