SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC, a brand operated by ELKO Trading Company, enters the POYA Taiwan.

POYA is a well knowns with H&B Store that presence with over 300 stores across Taiwan, Vis Blanc lands in several stores included POYA BEAUTY and start commencing sales.

VIS BLANC 2Step Mask lands in POYA.

VIS BLANC 2STEP Mask is a skin-brightening & wrinkle-improvement mask that can care for the face and neckline. It was launched in May 2022 at a Korean beauty exhibition and was introduced at international cosmetic exhibitions in the Las Vegas, Singapore, Bologna.

VIS BLANC representative persons expressed deep satisfaction with this partnership and hinted at exciting prospects on the horizon, and he said the corporation plans to further discuss collaborations with potential buyers, aiming to expand its market presence and cater to the diverse beauty needs of global consumers.

visblanc.com

SOURCE VIS BLANC