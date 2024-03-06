VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in THAI AIRWAYS' In-Flight Duty-Free Shop

News provided by

VIS BLANC

06 Mar, 2024, 10:01 CST

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK has entered in THAI AIRWAYS' in-flight duty-free shop, making it available for purchase.

VIS BLANC 2STEP Mask is a skin-brightening & wrinkle-improvement mask that can care for the face and neckline. It was launched in May 2022 at a Korean beauty exhibition and was introduced at international cosmetic exhibitions in the Las Vegas, Singapore, Bologna.

Continue Reading
VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in THAI AIRWAYS’ In-Flight Duty-Free Shop
VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in THAI AIRWAYS’ In-Flight Duty-Free Shop

VIS BLANC representative persons expressed deep satisfaction with this partnership and hinted at exciting prospects on the horizon, and he said the corporation plans to further discuss collaborations with potential buyers, aiming to expand its market presence and cater to the diverse beauty needs of global consumers.

visblanc.com 

SOURCE VIS BLANC

Also from this source

VIS BLANC 2Step Mask lands in POYA

VIS BLANC 2Step Mask lands in POYA

VIS BLANC, a brand operated by ELKO Trading Company, enters the POYA Taiwan. POYA is a well knowns with H&B Store that presence with over 300 stores...
VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in Hong Kong Express Airways' In-Flight Duty-Free Shop

VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK Lands in Hong Kong Express Airways' In-Flight Duty-Free Shop

VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK has entered in Hong Kong Express Airways' in-flight duty-free shop, making it available for purchase. VIS BLANC 2STEP Mask is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Travel

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics