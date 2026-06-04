Visa Announces Asia Pacific Leadership Appointments to Scale Value-Added Services and Southeast Asia Growth

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced two senior leadership appointments in Asia Pacific, reinforcing its focus on scaling Value-Added Services (VAS) and accelerating growth in Southeast Asia. These appointments highlight the depth of leadership talent and reinforce Singapore's position as a key hub for developing senior regional leaders.

Serene Gay, Head of Value-Added Services for Asia Pacific, Visa Adeline Kim, Group Country Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and SVP, Global Clients & Acquirers for Asia Pacific, Visa

Serene Gay, previously Group Country Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, and SVP, Global Clients and Acquirers, Asia Pacific, has been appointed Head of Value-Added Services for Asia Pacific, taking over from Axel Boye-Moller, now Group Country Manager for the Nordics and Baltics. In this role, she will lead the expansion of Visa's VAS business, spanning Issuing and Loyalty, Acceptance, and Risk & Security solutions. She will focus on scaling these capabilities and embedding them more deeply into Visa's core offerings to accelerate client growth, strengthen differentiation, and deliver seamless and secure customer experiences.

Serene brings more than two decades of experience in payments and financial services. She has held senior leadership roles across digital banking, product strategy, marketing and data, and has led businesses for global financial institutions in China and Singapore. She is widely recognised for driving transformation at scale and building strategic partnerships.

Adeline Kim steps into an expanded role as Group Country Manager for Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand and SVP, Global Clients & Acquirers for Asia Pacific, ensuring continuity as the business enters its next phase of growth across the cluster. She was previously Country Manager for Singapore and Brunei.

In her new role, Adeline will lead Visa's business across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, with a focus on deepening client and partner engagement, strengthening regional collaboration, and accelerating innovation to deliver secure and seamless commerce experiences.

Adeline brings a wealth of experience in payments and consumer products, including over 14 years at Visa in senior leadership roles spanning products and solutions, data, risk and country management. She has played a key role in advancing Visa's business and client relationships across Southeast Asia, with a focus on execution and partnership-led growth.

Stephen Karpin, Regional President, Asia Pacific, Visa, said: "Asia Pacific continues to be one of Visa's most dynamic regions, and these appointments reflect both our strategic priorities and the depth of leadership talent we have built across the region. Value-Added Services is a key driver of our growth and an increasingly important way we deliver differentiated value to our clients. Serene will play a pivotal role in scaling these capabilities for our clients across Asia Pacific."

"At the same time, Adeline brings strong market insight and deep client focus and is well-positioned to lead our business across Southeast Asia and our Global Clients & Acquirers relationships. Her leadership ensures continuity as we deepen partnerships and accelerate growth," he added.

These leadership appointments underscore Visa's continued investment in talent and its commitment to strengthening capabilities that support clients, partners and the broader payments ecosystem across Asia Pacific.

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About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Visa