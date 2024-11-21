Visa joins 2024 MAMA Awards as exclusive title sponsor in a three-year collaboration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced today that it will be the title sponsor for the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA Awards), a major music awards ceremony presented annually by South Korean entertainment company CJ ENM.

Starting with the 2024 MAMA Awards, which will take place in the U.S. and Japan, Visa will serve as the exclusive sponsor for three years until 2026. This marks Visa's first foray into the music industry in Asia.

"We are thrilled to be the title sponsor of the 2024 MAMA Awards. Visa's commitment to curate an experience that champions global artistry and celebrates inclusivity through the universal language of music aligns perfectly with the spirit of the MAMA Awards." says Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa. "This partnership allows us to provide K-pop fans across the world with unparalleled payment experiences and a variety of exclusive Visa benefits."

Visa has been supporting global events that inspire people worldwide through various sponsorships and partnerships across sports, music, and entertainment including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Visa is also the official payment technology partner of FIFA World CupTM since 2007 and will provide seamless and secure transaction experiences during the 2026 North American World Cup.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the 2024 MAMA Awards showcases major K-pop artists and various artists from around the world. The event will be held on 21 November at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, U.S., and from 22 to 23 November at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Visa Worldwide Pte. Ltd