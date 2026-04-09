Visa Opens the Door to AI-Driven Shopping for Businesses Worldwide

Part of the Visa Intelligent Commerce portfolio, Intelligent Commerce Connect will enable more ways for agents to pay and merchants to accept agentic transactions in a single integration

Currently in pilot with select partners including Aldar, AWS, Diddo, Highnote, Mesh, Payabli, Sumvin, and rolling out to more partners this year

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today unveiled Intelligent Commerce Connect, a new solution that makes it easier for businesses to connect to and participate in AI‑powered commerce. Intelligent Commerce Connect acts as a network, protocol, and token vault‑agnostic 'on ramp' to agentic commerce for agent builders, merchants, and enablers.

As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents to make purchases, businesses – whether they are building agents, selling to them, or processing transactions – need a simple way to get started. Intelligent Commerce Connect, part of the Visa Intelligent Commerce portfolio, meets that need.

Through a single integration via the Visa Acceptance Platform, Intelligent Commerce Connect enables secure payment initiation, tokenization, spend controls, and authentication. The solution integrates both Visa Intelligent Commerce APIs, which are used to process agent purchases using Visa cards, and other networks' APIs, allowing agents to pay with both Visa and non‑Visa cards*. This provides more choice in how agents can pay, making it easier for the entire ecosystem to adopt agentic payments experiences.

"From small businesses to the world's biggest retailers, Visa powers how people pay every day, millions of times over," said Andrew Torre, President of Value‑Added Services at Visa. "Intelligent Commerce Connect brings that same, trusted payment acceptance infrastructure into the emerging world of AI‑driven commerce, so businesses can let AI agents buy on behalf of consumers, securely and at scale."

Key benefits of Intelligent Commerce Connect:

Works with major token vault providers : Agent platforms can plug into existing credential infrastructure and avoid being locked into a single token vault/vendor.

: Agent platforms can plug into existing credential infrastructure and avoid being locked into a single token vault/vendor. Seamless acceptance of agent‑initiated payments : Enables merchants to accept payments initiated via major agent protocols including: Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP).

: Enables merchants to accept payments initiated via major agent protocols including: Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP). Makes merchant catalogs discoverable on AI platforms : Helps merchants make their product inventories and product details (e.g., descriptions, specifications, prices, etc.) accessible so consumers can discover, select, and check out within the AI platform experience.

: Helps merchants make their product inventories and product details (e.g., descriptions, specifications, prices, etc.) accessible so consumers can discover, select, and check out within the AI platform experience. Supports enablers processing agentic transactions on merchants' behalf : Visa can handle orchestration and PCI compliance for enablers supporting merchant transactions.

: Visa can handle orchestration and PCI compliance for enablers supporting merchant transactions. One integration via Visa Acceptance Platform: Available through a single trusted integration on the Visa Acceptance Platform, a modular suite of payments tools that power millions of places where consumers pay – like online or in-app checkouts and marketplaces.

To find out more information about Intelligent Commerce Connect, please visit:

https://corporate.visa.com/en/products/intelligent-commerce-connect.html.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement.

SOURCE Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited