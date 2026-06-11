Visa Partners with OpenAI to Power the Next Generation of AI Commerce

New collaboration brings Visa's global payment network to one of the largest AI platforms and aims to support seamless, secure transactions and broader AI-powered use cases across commerce environments supported by agents

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa (NYSE: V) today announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to enable secure Visa payments within agentic commerce, enabling seamless and trusted payments across OpenAI. The companies made the announcement at the Visa Payments Forum in San Francisco. Through the partnership, Visa will provide its global network, credentialing capabilities and security infrastructure to support agentic commerce experiences, helping consumers and businesses interact and transact with confidence.

The collaboration is part of the broader Visa Intelligent Commerce initiative, which is focused on extending secure payment capabilities into new digital environments. Together, Visa and OpenAI will also explore a range of enterprise applications, including developer-focused experiences powered by Codex, as well as more automated and conversational workflows, as AI continues to evolve as an important interface for digital interactions.

As part of the partnership, Visa's payment capabilities will be integrated into OpenAI experiences giving developers and merchants a streamlined way to accept Visa payments initiated by agents. Alongside OpenAI, Visa will deliver the underlying network, tokenisation and risk capabilities that support trusted and secure transactions.

Transactions will operate within clearly defined user permissions, policies, and controls, such as spending limits, merchant categories, or required approvals. Transactions will use tokenised Visa credentials and real-time authorisation and fraud monitoring, helping enable new AI-enabled payment experiences to maintain strong security and consumer protection.

"AI will transform commerce more profoundly than the internet or mobile technology ever did," said Jack Forestell, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Visa. "As AI agents become active participants in the economy, Visa's focus is to ensure transactions are trusted, secure and seamless. That's the infrastructure we're building with partners like OpenAI."

"Commerce is going to happen in many more places and in many more ways than it does today, and agents will play an increasingly important role in helping people complete tasks that involve money — from purchases and payments to more complex transactions," said Marco Mahrus, Head of Partnerships, Commerce at OpenAI. "By integrating with Visa Intelligent Commerce, we're building the infrastructure for secure, transparent, and user-controlled agentic transactions, helping people do more with AI agents while maintaining confidence that payments are being handled safely and securely."

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Visa Worldwide Pte Ltd