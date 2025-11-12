Visa's Scan to Pay Goes Live, Bringing Seamless QR Payments to Millions of Merchants in Asia Pacific

Seamless, secure, and flexible payments - QR payments is transforming commerce for merchants and consumers across the region

Catch Visa Intelligent Commerce in action from 12-14 November at Singapore Fintech Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has gone live with its Visa Scan to Pay solution for QR payments, significantly expanding acceptance across Asia Pacific. With millions of merchants now able to accept Visa payments through widely used wallets and payment apps, consumers benefit from greater choice and flexibility - whether shopping locally or traveling abroad.

Expanding Payment Choices, Connecting Asia Pacific

Making everyday spending simpler and smarter, Visa Scan to Pay is powered by partnerships with leading bank apps and digital wallets including Samsung Wallet (Asia Pacific[1]) LINE Pay (Taiwan), VNPT Money (Vietnam), Woori Card and Hyundai Card (Korea) and QR payment providers across Asia Pacific, including Lakala (Mainland China), FOMO Pay (Singapore), VNPAY (Vietnam), NextPay (Vietnam) and OpenRice (Hong Kong).

This expansion is part of the broader launch of Visa Pay, a service that connects participating digital wallets to Visa-accepting merchants globally - across in-store and online channels. With Visa Pay, consumers can tap, scan, or pay online using their preferred wallets and payment apps.

T.R. Ramachandran, Head of Products and Solutions, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "As commerce across Asia Pacific becomes increasingly mobile-first, Visa is leading the way with innovations like Scan to Pay that accelerate QR payment adoption. By enabling millions of merchants to accept secure, seamless payments by tapping or scanning, we're not only expanding digital acceptance but also empowering consumers with more flexible ways to pay - anytime, anywhere."

Enriching Consumer Experience, Empowering Merchants

For Consumers:

Seamless Experience: Pay globally via tap, scan, or online, using digital wallets and payment apps, enjoying the same payment experience at home and abroad.

Pay globally via tap, scan, or online, using digital wallets and payment apps, enjoying the same payment experience at home and abroad. More Ways to Pay: Visa Pay solution offers choice, flexibility and convenience, allowing consumers to pay the way they prefer.

Visa Pay solution offers choice, flexibility and convenience, allowing consumers to pay the way they prefer. Security & Trust: Visa's global network ensures secure, reliable transactions, giving consumers confidence wherever they shop.

Visa's global network ensures secure, reliable transactions, giving consumers confidence wherever they shop. For Merchants:

Expanded Acceptance: Instantly reach millions of international visitors using digital wallets from their home countries.

Instantly reach millions of international visitors using digital wallets from their home countries. Lower Costs & Simpler Operations: Leverage existing QR infrastructure to reduce payment processing costs and streamline operations.

Leverage existing QR infrastructure to reduce payment processing costs and streamline operations. Business Growth: Visa's trusted network empowers merchants to grow their business, boost engagement, and enter new markets.

The rollout of Visa Scan to Pay reinforces Visa's leadership in digital payments and its tailored approach to market needs. These empower partners to grow merchant reach and enhance consumer engagement; while enabling consumers to pay the way they are used to at home, globally.

Step Into the Payments of Tomorrow, Today

Join Visa at the Singapore Fintech Festival from 12–14 November 2025, where the Visa Pay experience will be showcased at Visa's booth. Discover how Visa is shaping seamless, secure, and global payment experiences.

[1] 8 markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Taiwan, Vietnam

###

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

SOURCE Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited