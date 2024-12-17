Visier Wins Gold at 2024 HRM Asia Reader's Choice Awards

Company Recognized for "Best HR Tech - HR Data and Analytics Solutions"

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in workforce AI solutions, is proud to announce the company has been awarded the Gold Award for Best HR Tech - HR Data and Analytics Solutions at the prestigious HRM Asia Reader's Choice Awards 2024.

The award, determined by a combination of votes from HRM Asia Magazine readers and a panel of independent expert judges, recognizes the best HR industry partners and solution providers across Asia. Honorees include the top HR industry partners and solution providers, including consultants, recruiters, technology and service providers, relocation experts, and trainers in over 30 award categories covering the entire HR spectrum.

Since its founding, Visier has pioneered innovative ways to combine people and business data, empowering business leaders to make data-driven decisions that drive workforce productivity increases and employee engagement. In addition to the HRM Reader's Choice Award, Visier's continued market leadership was recognized this past year with numerous awards and industry recognition, including:

About Visier

Visier gives organizations a Workforce AI Edge: a set of AI-powered capabilities that help leaders understand the relationship between people and work, elevate the productivity of their employees, and win by adapting to change faster. The company is the global leader in AI-powered people analytics, workforce planning, and compensation allocation. All Visier technology is underpinned by its Real-time People Data Platform, which uses AI to unlock the business-transforming potential of people data, work data, and the fusion of both. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 60,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Aker Solutions ASA, Panasonic, Experian, Sanofi, eBay, Ford Motor Company, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. and more. To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com .

