Visionary Excellence Recognized: VISTA Eye Specialist Clinches Top Honor at Health and Wellness Brand Awards

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist ('VISTA'), Malaysia's premier eye care group, proudly announces its recent accolade: the coveted Malaysia Health and Wellness Brand Awards ('Award') in the Health Institutions Category for the 4th time. The Award, organized by Sin Chew Daily and Life Magazine, celebrates excellence and innovation in the healthcare industry, recognizing organizations committed to advancing health and wellness standards within the community across Malaysia.

VISTA received its 9th recognition this year at the award ceremony.

VISTA emerged victorious among a pool of esteemed contenders, impressing the esteemed judging panel with its consistent track record of:

Pioneering advanced ophthalmic technologies: VISTA is renowned for its early adoption of cutting-edge laser technology and surgical techniques, offering patients access to highly safe and effective treatments.

Delivering exceptional patient care: At the heart of VISTA's philosophy lies a patient-centric approach, ensuring compassionate and personalized care at every step of the journey.

Prioritizing innovation and research: VISTA actively invests in research and development, constantly pushing the boundaries of eye care and finding new ways to improve patient outcomes.

Commitment to community outreach: VISTA actively engages in community initiatives, raising awareness about eye health and providing accessible care to underserved communities.

This Award follows a string of other achievements by VISTA in 2023, including the Life At Work Awards by Talentcorp Malaysia, where VISTA won the top honor for Best Small Medium Enterprises and the Care Initiatives while also winning runner-up for the Best Leadership Team and Chief Human Resource Officer Champion awards. The institution also shone brightly in eye care, securing the Best in Kids Myopia Control Programme at the Natural Health BabyTalk Mama Papa Awards and winning the Best LASIK Eye Surgery Center in the Natural Health & Reader's Choice Awards 2023. Adding to this remarkable series of achievements, VISTA won the STAR ESG Positive Impact Awards (Talent Management Category) and also certified as a B Corporation, a testament to VISTA's commitment to ESG excellence.

"This latest recognition reinforces our team's dedication and our patients' trust in us. It motivates us to maintain exceptional standards, offering the best in innovative technologies while delivering outstanding eye care services," said Ms Tan Chin-Ching, CEO of VISTA.

The unwavering dedication to exceptional patient care, coupled with the team's expertise, compassionate approach, and utilization of new technologies, has consistently garnered positive feedback from its patients and is part and parcel of the reason for VISTA's outstanding year.

"As we move forward in 2024, we remain dedicated to our core values of 'Safely help people to see their best. Changing lives - with strategic plans aimed to introduce other innovative services and technology and build a future where exceptional eye care transforms lives," adds Ms. Tan.

Established in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist is a leading eye specialist practice in Malaysia with 16 centres across Malaysia, employing modern technology and clinical expertise to help people to see from "Blur to Clear".

