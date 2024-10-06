Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin by ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi

Sail ship sold out for second straight day in northern Australia

DARWIN, Australia, Oct. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (ANSA) Darwin - For the second consecutive day, the Amerigo Vespucci was sold out for on-board visits in the port of Darwin, in northern Australia. Thousands of people have been queuing since the morning to admire the Navy training ship, which arrived in the capital of the Northern Territory for the 24th leg of its world tour, which began on July 1, 2023 in Genoa.

Visitors line up to board Amerigo Vespucci in Darwin

To the tune of the greatest hits of Italian music, and under a scorching sun, Australians, tourists but also many Italians who emigrated Down Under were able to visit the 'most beautiful ship in the world', remaining fascinated by the timeless beauty of the historic sailing ship. "It's a floating masterpiece," said one of the visitors immediately after leaving the ship. "The thing that struck me most - added a citizen of Darwin - are the thousands of ropes that there are for the sails".

An Australian couple posed for yet another souvenir photo next to Jago's work "the David" that has accompanied the Vespucci's world tour since its departure from Genoa. "Going aboard was a privilege," they said, "truly beautiful, a unique emotion. We loved it so much and I recommend anyone to go aboard, they will be ecstatic." The line continued to move uninterruptedly while waiting visitors did not stop taking photos and recording videos.

Visits aboard the Vespucci will continue on Monday, from 9 to 12:30 local time, before the training ship leaves its moorings again to continue towards the next stop on the world tour, which will be in Singapore.

SOURCE ANSA in collaboration with Difesa Servizi