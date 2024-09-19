VISTA 25th Birthday Eye Carnival: A Rockin' Celebration of Vision and 25 Years of Excellence

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to rock out with VISTA Eye Specialist ('VISTA') as we celebrate our 25th Birthday with the "See The World Like A Rockstar" Eye Carnival! This event embraces the Rockstar theme, embodying our commitment to empowering individuals—employees and patients alike—to achieve clear vision. VISTA is proud to have served over 455,000 happy patients in the last 25 years.

Rockstar Vision and 25 Years of Excellence

VISTA Penang team (Air Itam and Balik Pulau) celebrating 25 years of vision& with& style.

To commemorate VISTA's 25th anniversary, our centers are transformed into rockstar havens, complete with thematic decorations, photo backdrops, and a vibrant atmosphere. As Ms. Jing Wen Yap, Team Leader of this Carnival, states, "We're committed to providing a WOW experience for every patient. From the moment they step into our centers, they'll be immersed in a world of rockstar glamour and exceptional eye care."

To enhance this once-in-a-lifetime patient experience, we invite all to join the celebration party in their best rockstar outfit. Concurrently, we're hosting a Rockstar Fashion Contest where patients can showcase their unique style and win exclusive Starbucks merchandise.

Carnival Highlights:

Eye screenings for common eye diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration

Focus on family connection: Emphasizes how quality time with loved ones promotes overall well-being

Fun activities and games for all ages

Health and wellness booths with valuable information and resources

Goodie for kids and adults

Showcase of cutting-edge vision correction: Featuring the latest in No-Blade Cataract Surgery and next-generation CLEAR shortsightedness correction

Rockstar Fashion Contest Giveaway

5-Day Giveaway ( September 14-18, 2024 ): Win exciting prizes worth up to RM1,800 in our VISTA 25th Birthday Giveaway on social media.

"We're excited to share this milestone with our community and offer a unique experience that combines fun, education, and eye care," said Ms. Chloe Wong, Chief Marketing of VISTA. "Our goal is to raise awareness about the importance of eye health and provide accessible care to everyone."

VISTA Opens Its Brand New 18th Outlet at Kajang

We are proud to celebrate our 25th birthday with the opening of our 18th outlet in Kajang, located at MKH Boulevard II. "This milestone marks a significant step in our journey to provide accessible and affordable eye care to communities across Malaysia. Our new clinic is designed with sustainability and accessibility in mind, ensuring a welcoming and comfortable environment for all," said Ms. Chin-Ching Tan, the CEO of VISTA.

To further reach out to the Kajang community, we are hosting roadshows at local colleges, universities, and schools, offering free eye screenings. This is an opportunity to educate students on the importance of eye health and regular check-ups, helping to detect potential eye problems early and promoting overall well-being.

Join us for the VISTA 25th Birthday Eye Carnival on September 19-21, 20-22, and 27-29, 2024, and experience the rockstar lifestyle while taking care of your vision!

About VISTA Eye Specialist

VISTA Eye Specialist is more than just an eye care provider; we're a community-driven organization dedicated to improving lives through better vision. Since 1999, our team of experienced ophthalmologists and optometrists have been committed to delivering personalized care and accessible services to patients across Malaysia. We offer superior solutions for a range of eye conditions, including cataracts and vision correction.

SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist