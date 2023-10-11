VISTA Eye Specialist Achieves International Recognition at European Congress

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last September, VISTA Eye Specialist proudly marked its presence at the prestigious European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ESCRS) Symposium and Congress in Vienna, Austria. This event, the second participation since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, saw a delegation of 20 VISTARIANS representing VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) on the global stage and underscored their commitment to advancing knowledge, sharing experiences and fostering invaluable connections within the ophthalmology community.

VISTA’s team at the Messe Wien Conference Hall in Vienna, Austria.

With a contingent of this scale, VISTA demonstrated its unwavering dedication to pursuing knowledge and collaboration. Tan Chin-Ching, CEO of VISTA, emphasized the significance of such gatherings, stating, "It is an opportunity for us to meet face-to-face with many of our international partners, getting to know the top management in person and discussing our future plans. Meetings like this allow each party to understand each other better, and future collaborations are sparked from these engagements."

VISTA's surgical experts also made a remarkable impact on the international stage. Dr. Jimmy Lim Ing Hong won 2nd Place in the Refractive Research Video Award while also having another video selected for presentation at the conference. Additionally, Dr. Koh Yi Ni had her Refractive Research Poster selected for presentation at the conference. Notably, VISTA's Medical Director, Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, was invited as a featured speaker at a Dry Eye Management Symposium during the event.

Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low expressed his pride in VISTA's contributions, stating, "We are proud to present our studies on the Management of Dry Eye Disease, which is an emerging trend among patients of all ages, as a result of our environment, diets, and especially our usage of digital devices. VISTA contributed to over half of the results in the study of over 1,700 patients on the effectiveness of dry eye treatments."

One of the central themes at this year's conference in Vienna was Sustainability in the Ophthalmology field. A robust dialogue ensued on how eye clinics can play a pivotal role in mitigating global warming through initiatives such as recycling, reducing carbon footprints, and minimizing environmental impact. Bernard Chan Kwok Loong, Training & Sustainability Manager at VISTA, emphasized the need for collective action, stating, "The industry needs to re-look at how to reduce our impact on the environment. Instead of only focusing on the 3Rs (Recycling, Reducing & Reusing), we need to also engage our stakeholders - especially the suppliers, to take up Sustainability as a business blueprint."

Chin-Ching added, "It is through attending the numerous courses and seminars that we can learn from surgeons from all over the world to improve our work, and our surgeons gain new insights into the clinical aspects. It is also in these instances that many times we get reassurance that what we have been doing is on the right track, and at times even way ahead."

About VISTA Eye Specialist:

Founded in 1999, VISTA provides prominent eye care services in Malaysia with 14 centers nationwide.

SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist