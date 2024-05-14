VISTA Eye Specialist Celebrates Families and Vision with Vibrant Eye Carnival

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist ('VISTA') is thrilled to announce its upcoming VISTA Parents' Day Eye Carnival ('Eye Carnival'), a celebration of family, wellness, and the gift of sight. This special event, held over two weekends, 24-26 May and 31 May - 2 June 2024, across VISTA centers, honors Parents' Day with the theme "Love Parents with Your Time."

Honoring Parents with the Gift of Sight

Prevention through early eye checks key to keeping our parents& safe& and& happy.

As parents age, their eyesight naturally changes. Conditions like cataracts, a leading cause of preventable blindness, can cloud their vision and significantly impact their daily lives. Through this Eye Carnival, VISTA aims to raise awareness of the impact that good vision has on our loved ones. Parents have dedicated countless hours to nurturing their children, their eyes witnessing each precious milestone. It's time to return that gift by ensuring they have the clearest vision possible. The latest advancements in eye surgery, like VISTA's No-Blade Trifocal Cataract Surgery, can restore their sight, allowing them to enjoy their golden years and maintain their independence fully.

Poor vision can be dangerous. Studies have shown that it can increase the risk of falls and injuries, decreasing mobility and overall well-being. By prioritizing eye health and early detection of conditions like cataracts, we can empower parents to live safer, more fulfilling lives.

Carnival Highlights:

Eye screenings for common eye diseases like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration.

Focus on family connection: Emphasizes how quality time with loved ones promotes overall well-being.

Fun activities and games for all ages.

Health and wellness booths with valuable information and resources.

Goodie bags for kids and adults.

Showcase of cutting-edge vision correction: Featuring the latest in No-Blade Cataract Surgery and next-generation CLEAR shortsightedness correction.

"Healthy vision is vital for a fulfilling life," said Ms. Chloe Wong, Chief Marketing of VISTA." This Eye Carnival celebrates family and promotes proactive eye care. We empower people to protect their sight and cherish the moments that matter most."

A Commitment to Community and Sustainability

The Eye Carnival is part of VISTA's ongoing community service initiatives. Our dedication to social and environmental responsibility has been recognized with many prestigious awards, including the Star ESG Positive Impact Awards 2022 and B Corp accreditation. B Corp are for-profit companies that meet rigorous social and environmental performance standards, accountability, and transparency. This accreditation aligns with VISTA's mission to make a positive impact beyond just providing superior eye care.

This Carnival is proudly supported by many world-renowned ophthalmic partners, including Ziemer Ophthalmology, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Staar Surgical, Transmedic, Abbvie, and more.

"Our team has been working hard for the past few months to prepare for this exciting Eye Carnival," said Mr. Marcus Teoh, Carnival Team Leader at VISTA. "We are so excited and can't wait to welcome families and offer a fun-filled experience that combines eye screenings, engaging activities, and valuable information on eye health. We're confident there will be something for everyone to enjoy!"

About VISTA Eye Specialist:

Founded in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist is committed to providing superior eye care. It specializes in cataract and vision correction surgery across 17 centres nationwide. Our award-winning service and commitment to community initiatives demonstrate our dedication to changing lives through better vision, including winning the latest prestigious Reader's Digest Most Trusted Brand Awards 2024.

SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist