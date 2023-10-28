VISTA Eye Specialist Garners another Four ESG related Awards

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Oct. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) has once again been honored for its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) excellence. The accolades came in the form of the Life At Work Awards (LAWA) presented by TalentCorp Malaysia, an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR).

VISTA winning the Champion for Best Organization in 2023.

The LAWA aims to recognize employers who have adopted forward-thinking workplace strategies that reflect their unwavering dedication to the DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), aligning with the Malaysia Madani vision, and who have innovatively engaged the newer generation of workforce that place greater emphasis on inclusive work environments, career advancement, and opportunities for skill acquisition.

Monica Wong, Chief Human Resource at VISTA, expressed their deep honor and gratitude for winning not one but 4 Awards including the most prestigious award of the event - the Best Organization (SME), stating "This is a testament to the dedication we put into caring for and transforming the lives of our people. We are delighted to also be awarded champion in the CARE Award and securing the 1st Runner-up position for the CHRO Champion Award and the Best Leadership Team Award."

VISTA's ESG recognitions in 2023 started with 2 other awards and certification namely the prestigious STAR ESG Positive Impact Awards and their recognition as the first healthcare establishment in Asia Pacific to achieve certification as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™). These accolades underscore their unwavering commitment to ESG and the will to positively impact the world.

Notable initiatives that contributed to promoting DEI at VISTA include the VISTA Academy, which covers programs such as the VISTA Outthinker - where the top leaders and key staff engage for learning, sharing and feedback, VISTA's highly touted Gamification program - which has contributed significantly to raise staff morale, 10X Fun, upskilling and leadership, and innovative benefits such as extended maternity and paternity leave, Family Care Priority leave, staff and spouse Birthday leaves, and Filial Piety leave that target to give staff time off when it matters the most.

Ms. Wong Yoon Shang, HR Manager, emphasized that the initiatives are part of a holistic approach to ensure the well-being of VISTARIANS - both mentally and physically, while also addressing emotional needs. These are integral to achieving overall growth and sustainability, while inspiring a new generation of VISTARIANS who are eager and motivated to participate in the process of changing lives, including those of their customers, partners, and fellow staff.

Monica concluded with a powerful message, stressing the importance of focusing on ESG efforts in today's world. Regardless of the size or industry, ESG has become an imperative facet of sustainable business practices and also meeting the needs of future generations of workforce. The commitment to ESG, as Monica highlighted, holds the potential to make a meaningful impact on the world and positively transform lives.

About VISTA Eye Specialist:

Established in 1999, VISTA is a prominent provider of eye care services in Malaysia, with 14 centers located across the country.

