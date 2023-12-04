VISTA Eye Specialist introduces CLEAR - a new generation eye surgery to help patients be glasses free again.

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) proudly announces the successful introduction of CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive Correction), an advanced version of the Lenticule Extraction treatment used to correct Short-sightedness and Astigmatism, marking a significant leap for refractive surgery in Malaysia.

The next generation of refractive surgery for CLEAR vision with the Ziemer Femto LDV Z8.

Since its introduction, Laser Eye Surgery has evolved from direct laser surface ablations, to flap creation with a femtosecond laser, offered in VISTA since 2005. Launched in 2013, Lenticule Extraction gained popularity for its potential to reduce post-treatment dry eyes and enhance safety for individuals engaged in contact sports. While the procedure showed promise, VISTA continued to offer LASIK given its great, consistent results and fast recovery.

Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, VISTA's Medical Director, reflects on the cautious approach. "After studying it for years at the European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Symposium and visiting top centers worldwide, plus recent technological advancements available in CLEAR, we are confident to offer Lenticule Extraction now."

Manufactured by Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, a leading Swiss ophthalmic company, CLEAR takes lenticule extraction procedures to the next level with an innovative Low Energy Femtosecond laser technology that produces smoother cuts, facilitating faster healing and lowering corneal impact and haziness, ultimately providing patients with improved vision quickly.

Another standout feature of CLEAR is the built-in Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), providing surgeons with a live cross-sectional view during surgery, allowing for customization of treatments, significantly reducing surgical risks, and enhancing overall results. Additionally, CLEAR introduces a tracking and centration system that enhances flexibility during surgery, compensating for rotational movements of the eye, thereby increasing the accuracy of astigmatism treatment.

"Ziemer is proud to work with VISTA as the pioneer in Malaysia to launch CLEAR, the new generation of lenticule extraction. This introduction will help more people in Malaysia to see from blur to clear and live a better lifestyle, free from glasses and contact lenses," explains Jan Hillebrand, Director International Partner Management at Ziemer.

"We continue to offer a full range of treatment options, including Femtosecond LASIK and Implantable Collamer Lens. Each technology offers strengths that may be advantageous for different individuals. While Advanced Wavefront LASIK remains the gold standard globally, CLEAR benefits a different patient base, providing new life to their vision," emphasizes Dr. Alan Koh, VISTA's Chief Ophthalmic Surgeon.

The CLEAR Project Leader, Ms. Ng Hui Yin, VISTA's Clinical Specialist Manager adds, "We are excited to launch CLEAR after months of coordination and very happy with the results so far. Our plans is to make CLEAR available in the rest of the VISTA centers nationwide to eliminate the need for patients to travel, making vision freedom and a transformative lifestyle accessible to a wider audience."

About VISTA Eye Specialist:

Established in 1999, VISTA is a prominent provider of eye care with 16 centers in Malaysia specializing in Cataract and Refractive surgery.

