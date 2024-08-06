VISTA Eye Specialist Launches Corporate Program to Combat Rising Workplace Eye Issues

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist ("VISTA"), a leading provider of eye care services, today announced the launch of its Premier Corporate Partner Program. This initiative aims to combat the rising incidence of eye diseases, including dry eye caused by prolonged screen time, and promote the eye health and well-being of employees and their family members. VISTA recognises the crucial role that clear vision plays in enhancing work productivity, and overall quality of life, and mitigating the impact of modern work environments on eye health.

A VISTA Eye Specialist optometrist conducts an eye screening on a patient during a recent corporate health awareness day. VISTA is committed to providing accessible and quality eye care services to& the& community.

"In today's digital age, prolonged screen time has become a significant contributor to eye strain and dry eye," said Ng Hui Yin, Project Manager of VISTA Eye Specialist. "Our Corporate Partner Program offers comprehensive eye care packages tailored to the needs of companies and their employees, ensuring early detection and treatment of eye conditions for the whole family, including those exacerbated by workplace factors."

Studies have shown a strong correlation between good eyesight and overall well-being. Enhanced concentration, reduced eye strain, and improved overall health contribute to a happier and more productive workforce and family life. By prioritising eye health and addressing workplace-related eye issues, companies can invest in the well-being of their employees and their loved ones.

VISTA's commitment to employee well-being extends beyond this program. The company was recognised with numerous awards including the prestigious Life at Work Awards (LAWA) in 2023 by TalentCorp for its exceptional work environment and dedication to employee satisfaction. Additionally, VISTA is proud to be a certified B Corporation, reflecting its commitment to social and environmental responsibility.

The Premier Corporate Partner Program offers a range of benefits, including:

Comprehensive eye examinations at a special discounted price : Thorough assessments to detect and address any vision problems for employees and their family members, including those related to prolonged screen time.

: Thorough assessments to detect and address any vision problems for employees and their family members, including those related to prolonged screen time. Early disease detection : Proactive screening for eye conditions like dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration.

: Proactive screening for eye conditions like dry eye, glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration. Access to advanced treatments : State-of-the-art technology and experienced specialists to manage eye health effectively, including specialised dry eye treatments.

: State-of-the-art technology and experienced specialists to manage eye health effectively, including specialised dry eye treatments. Customised packages: Tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of each company and its employees, addressing workplace-specific eye concerns.

"We believe that by investing in the eye health of employees and their families, and by proactively addressing workplace-related eye issues, companies can foster a healthier and more engaged workforce," said Adrian Lim, Marketing In-charge at VISTA. "Our program is designed to support businesses in creating a thriving and supportive environment for their employees and their loved ones, both in and out of the workplace."

About VISTA Eye Specialist

VISTA Eye Specialist is a leading provider of eye care services in Malaysia, with a team of experienced ophthalmologists and optometrists dedicated to delivering exceptional care. The company is committed to utilizing the latest technology and staying at the forefront of eye care advancements. VISTA Eye Specialist is the trusted partner for individuals and corporations seeking to prioritize eye health, address workplace-related eye issues, and enhance overall well-being.

