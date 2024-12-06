VISTA Eye Specialist Partners with PX Movement to Revolutionize Eye Care

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), Malaysia's leading provider of comprehensive eye care and refractive surgery services, proudly announces a transformative partnership with the PX Ninety program, led by world-renowned patient experience expert Shareef Mahdavi. This collaboration sets a new benchmark in healthcare excellence, aligning with VISTA's bold 2025 vision, Ikigai WowX (Wow Experience), which focuses on creating purpose-driven and fulfilling experiences for patients, employees, and communities.

Shareef Mahdavi, author of the acclaimed book "Beyond Bedside Manner" and a global authority in patient experience, brings over 30 years of expertise in ophthalmology to the partnership. As the founder of the PX Movement, Shareef has helped countless healthcare organizations and medical professionals worldwide to elevate patient care, drive sustainable growth, and lead the transformation of healthcare into a more empathetic and meaningful experience.

"Healthcare is about more than just outcomes; it's about creating meaningful connections that leave a lasting impact," said Shareef Mahdavi. "VISTA's commitment to adopting the PX Ninety program demonstrates visionary leadership in reshaping patient care. By integrating personalized care with employee empowerment and community engagement, VISTA is redefining what it means to provide exceptional healthcare."

Transforming Patient Experience with PX Ninety and Ikigai WowX

PX Ninety, designed to instill empathy, communication, and personalization in every patient interaction, complements VISTA's Ikigai WowX philosophy. Rooted in the Japanese concept of ikigai—a sense of purpose and fulfillment—WowX represents VISTA's mission to deliver exceptional experiences that go beyond medical care to transform lives.

"Our goal has always been to go beyond clinical excellence," said Carol Heng, Regional Center Manager at VISTA and Chief Experience Designer for VISTA's PX Ninety program. "With PX Ninety and Ikigai WowX, we're redefining eye care by creating interactions that are not just impactful but transformative for our patients, our staff, and the communities we serve."

Through the PX Ninety program, VISTA is driving a cultural shift within its organization by empowering its team of Experience Designers to:

Elevate Patient Care:

Empower Employees:

Impact Communities: Extend care beyond the clinic, enriching the lives of those in the community.

Why Patient Experience is the Future of Healthcare

Patient experience is emerging as a key differentiator in the healthcare industry. VISTA's strategic focus on how patients feel at every step of their journey aims to address not just clinical needs but emotional well-being, creating moments of joy and hope.

"Imagine a patient who has struggled with impaired vision for years suddenly seeing the world clearly for the first time," explained Bernard Chan, Training & Sustainability Manager and Experience Designer Coach for PX90 at VISTA. "This is more than a medical outcome; it's a life transformation. PX Ninety and Ikigai WowX empower us to celebrate these moments and inspire patients to live with newfound confidence and purpose."

Leadership in Healthcare Innovation

This collaboration underscores VISTA's position as a thought leader in healthcare, setting a precedent for others in the industry to follow. By prioritizing patient experience, VISTA is redefining healthcare not just as a necessity but as a mission to deliver purpose, satisfaction, and impact.

"VISTA's adoption of PX Ninety is an invitation to the healthcare industry to think bigger," said Shareef Mahdavi. "It's about making healthcare more human, more compassionate, and ultimately more meaningful for everyone involved."

About VISTA Eye Specialist

With 18 locations across Malaysia, VISTA Eye Specialist has earned its reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive eye care and refractive surgery services. Committed to clinical excellence, innovative technology, and a patient-first approach, VISTA continues to transform lives by improving vision and enhancing well-being for patients and communities.

About Shareef Mahdavi

Shareef Mahdavi is a globally recognized expert in patient experience. As the founder of the PX Movement, he and his team created the PX Ninety program to guide healthcare organizations worldwide to embrace patient-centric care, improve employee engagement, and achieve sustainable growth. Shareef is the founder of SM2 Strategic, a consultancy specializing in healthcare transformation, and the author of "Beyond Bedside Manner," a definitive guide to delivering exceptional patient experiences. More information: www.pxmovement.com .

