VISTA Eye Specialist Revolutionizes Dry Eye Treatment with Groundbreaking Research and Advanced Technology

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA), Malaysia's leading eye care provider, proudly announces a major milestone in the treatment of dry eye disease. A groundbreaking study led by Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, Medical Director and Ms. Azarina Abdullah, Optometrist has been published in the esteemed Journal of Health Science and Medical Research. This achievement firmly establishes VISTA as a trailblazer in ophthalmology innovation across Southeast Asia.

An Optometrist from VISTA Eye Specialist is performing the IRPL therapy for dry eye patient.

Dry eye disease is on the rise worldwide, driven by modern lifestyle factors such as prolonged screen time, air-conditioned environments, and aging populations among others. This chronic condition affects millions, causing significant discomfort and diminishing quality of life for sufferers.

Innovative E>Eye IRPL Therapy

In response to the growing burden of dry eye disease, VISTA is spearheading a revolutionary approach with E>Eye Intense Regulated Pulsed Light (IRPL) therapy, a cutting-edge treatment designed to address evaporative dry eye disease caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

The study, titled "The Effectiveness of E>Eye Intense Regulated Pulsed Light Therapy in Treating Evaporative Dry Eye Disease among Southeast Asian Patients," demonstrates the exceptional efficacy of this advanced therapy in restoring gland function, stabilizing tears, and improving overall eye comfort for patients in the region.

Key Findings of the Research:

Effective with Minimal Treatment: As few as three consecutive sessions of E>Eye IRPL therapy delivered measurable improvements in meibomian gland function and tear stability, providing long-term relief for patients.

As few as three consecutive sessions of E>Eye IRPL therapy delivered measurable improvements in meibomian gland function and tear stability, providing long-term relief for patients. Tailored for Southeast Asian Needs: The therapy effectively addresses lifestyle and environmental factors specific to the region.

The therapy effectively addresses lifestyle and environmental factors specific to the region. Lasting Comfort and Relief: Patients reported significant improvements in their quality of life following treatment.

"Our mission has always been to transform lives through safe, effective, and innovative eye care solutions," said Dr Aloysius Joseph Low. "Dry eye disease not only causes physical discomfort but also disrupts the ability to fully engage in activities that bring joy and purpose. With E>Eye IRPL therapy, we empower our patients to restore their vision and reclaim their life's Ikigai – their reason for being."

Fostering Ikigai Through Vision Health

In Japanese culture, Ikigai refers to the intersection of what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be rewarded for – essentially, living a life of purpose. Vision plays a pivotal role in fulfilling one's Ikigai, from pursuing meaningful work to enjoying time with loved ones and engaging in personal passions.

VISTA's innovative treatments, like E>Eye IRPL therapy, are designed not just to treat eye conditions but to enable patients to live fuller, more purposeful lives. Whether it's regaining confidence in professional pursuits or reconnecting with hobbies and relationships, VISTA's approach to eye care is deeply aligned with the holistic well-being of its patients.

A Collaborative Innovation

The achievement reflects a strong partnership between VISTA and ESW Vision, the global developer of the E>Eye IRPL system and DED diagnostic unit Tearcheck®. Highlighting this collaboration, Ing. Peter BARANOVIC, MBA - Commercial Director at ESW Vision said:

"We are delighted to collaborate with VISTA Eye Specialist in bringing our Dry Eye Patients Management portfolio of products, such as the diagnostic unit Tearcheck® and E>Eye as IRPL therapy to Southeast Asia. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing dry eye treatment and enhancing patient satisfaction and great outcomes in the region. We as well highly appreciated the participation in our global data collection that helps us improve our services and products even more."

Leading the Future of Eye Care



VISTA's dedication to delivering evidence-based, patient-centered solutions continues to redefine standards in ophthalmology. This latest breakthrough solidifies VISTA's position as a leader in the field, in line with its mission: "Safely help people see their best. Changing lives."

Through innovative treatments like E>Eye IRPL therapy, VISTA remains steadfast in transforming lives and setting new benchmarks in the delivery of exceptional eye care across Southeast Asia.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded on a commitment to clinical excellence and patient-focused care, VISTA Eye Specialist is Malaysia's premier provider of comprehensive eye health services with 18 centres across the nation. From advanced cataract surgery and LASIK to cutting-edge dry eye treatments, VISTA offers the most innovative solutions to ensure optimal vision and well-being for its patients.

SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist