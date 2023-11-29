VISTA Eye Specialist Unveils Innovative Solution for Reading Problems

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VISTA Eye Specialist (VISTA) proudly introduces the groundbreaking EVO Viva Implantable Collamer Lens (Viva) to address the dual challenge of short-sightedness and reading problems (presbyopia) among patients aged above 40. This cutting-edge treatment liberates individuals from total reliance on glasses or contacts for clear vision.

A solution to short-sightedness and reading problems - The EVO Viva ICL.

"Presbyopia, a natural aging process, causes difficulty seeing near, such as labels and smartphones," explains VISTA's Optometrist and Viva Project Leader, Ms. Yang Kar Cheng. "Until now, solutions were limited to glasses, monovision LASIK or Refractive Lens Exchange (similar to Cataract Surgery), which replaces the patient's natural lens with a trifocal intraocular lens."

The Viva, developed by STAAR Surgical Switzerland, the top producer of Implantable Collamer Lenses (ICL) on course to implant 3 million ICLs worldwide by early 2024, introduced the ICL in 1997 as an option for helping patients unsuitable for LASIK. First implanted in South East Asia by VISTA in 2005, its popularity has grown significantly, even for patients suitable for LASIK due to its benefits - including a wide correction range, excellent results, less dry eyes, and most importantly, reversible if needed, making it a game changer in the industry.

The Viva introduction in Malaysia - after having launched in Europe over two years ago - spearheaded by VISTA's Medical Director, Dr. Aloysius Joseph Low, and Chief Ophthalmologist Dr. Alan Koh, will lay new ground yet again. Viva represents the missing link for patients, as a procedure without the side effects or limitations of LASIK monovision, and who are too young to need a RLE procedure.

Dr. Aloysius, emphasizes the transformative potential of the procedure: "We are honored to be selected to introduce Viva in Asia. The remarkable results means patients can restore their active lifestyles without needing multifocal glasses. This was made possible by our efforts to study the technology in depth through top eye clinic visits worldwide, multiple trips to the European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery Symposiums, and close collaboration with STAAR and its local partner Transmedic Healthcare."

"It is important to have a comprehensive pre-examination to tailor recommendations based on various factors including age, lifestyle, expectations, and eye health. Each treatment brings different benefits, and only by understanding the patient better can we make the recommendation that will best help them," reminds Dr. Alan.

Soh Wei Zhi, Regional Business Lead for S.E Asia and Australia at STAAR, acknowledges the expertise of the VISTA surgeons, highlighting their inclusion in a select group recognized for their extensive experience with the ICL platform. "With the support of VISTA and both doctors as one of the pioneer surgeons performing the Viva in Asia, the procedure is poised to not only make a significant impact in the industry but also transform the lifestyle of patients in Malaysia."

About VISTA Eye Specialist:

Established in 1999, VISTA is a prominent provider of eye care with 16 centers in Malaysia specializing in Cataract and Refractive surgery.

