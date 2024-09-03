Vistra completes acquisition of Sertus

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra, a leading provider of essential business services that help organisations to invest and grow efficiently and compliantly across the world, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Sertus, a Hong Kong-based provider of company incorporation and corporate services, having received all necessary regulatory approvals.

This transaction will expand Vistra's Global Incorporations (GI) business by deepening the expertise and capabilities in the six jurisdictions in which Sertus and Vistra GI both operate – Hong Kong, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Delaware (USA), Samoa and Seychelles.

"Bringing together our two businesses will extend Vistra's scale, scope and reach allowing us to provide deeper and broader end-to-end solutions to support our clients' growth ambitions. We look forward to welcoming the Sertus team and their clients to Vistra, and to providing them with access to a broader suite of incorporation services and corporate solutions to help them expand further, faster and with lower risk. At Vistra, our vision is to make operating globally feel borderless and frictionless, and we are committed to removing the friction that comes from the complexity of global business" said Jonathon Clifton, Group Managing Director, Entity Platform and Incorporations.

"This is an exciting time for us to be joining Vistra as it continues to grow its market leading brand and position and invest in platform solutions that provide seamless onboarding and help make it easier to set up, run and grow a global business. For our clients, this combination provides access to Vistra's global reach in over 50 markets and deep expertise and capabilities" shared Celia Fung and Josephine Pao, Sertus co-founders.

While Sertus is now part of the Vistra group, there are no immediate changes for clients.

