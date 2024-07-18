VitalLife and Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand Launch NEC's FonesVisuas Test: First Major Deployment Outside Japan, Revolutionizing Disease Risk Prediction

BANGKOK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, a subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, recognized as one of Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals for four consecutive years (2021-2024) and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, announce the introduction of NEC's FonesVisuas Test in Thailand. This innovative blood test, previously exclusive to Japan, now marks its international debut in the VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center.

VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, a subsidiary of Bumrungrad International Hospital

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global rise in lifestyle-related diseases and dementia underscores the urgency for advanced predictive diagnostics (*1). Concurrently, OECD iLibrary data has identified cancer and cardiovascular diseases as leading causes of mortality worldwide (*2), amplifying the urgency for proactive health management solutions.

For over two decades, VitalLife has pioneered personalized healthcare solutions by integrating cutting-edge research and technology. The addition of the FonesVisuas Test represents a significant advancement by analyzing daily-changing proteins. From just a small blood sample, the test can predict risks associated with conditions such as dementia, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic kidney disease over the next few years.

This initiative complements VitalLife's existing genetic testing services at Bumrungrad International Hospital, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing patient outcomes through tailored health interventions. By providing personalized lifestyle recommendations, VitalLife aims to mitigate disease risks and improve overall community health.

Going forward, NEC plans to expand provision of the FonesVisuas Test internationally, particularly in the APAC region, underscoring its commitment to advancing global healthcare standards.

(*1) https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases, https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/dementia

(*2) https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/social-issues-migration-health/health-at-a-glance-2023_7a7afb35-en

About Bumrungrad International Hospital

Bumrungrad International Hospital, founded in 1980, is a globally recognized multi-specialty hospital located in Bangkok, Thailand. It has been listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand since 1989 and is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia, treating over 1.1 million patients from more than 190 countries annually.

The hospital boasts numerous state-of-the-art facilities, including a fully licensed medical heliport, automated laboratories, and specialized centers such as the Heart Institute and the Horizon Cancer Center. It offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, including 580 inpatient beds and 275 examination suites, and features advanced medical technologies like the MAKO Robot for knee replacements and the da Vinci Surgical System for robotic-assisted surgeries.

Bumrungrad is notable for its high standards of quality and safety, being the first hospital in Asia to receive Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation in 2002 and consistently earning re-accreditation. It also achieved the Global Healthcare Accreditation with Excellence.

The hospital provides a wide range of medical services, from general check-ups to complex surgeries, supported by an international team of over 1,200 physicians and 900 nurses. Additionally, it offers amenities such as a Sky Lobby, various dining options, and hospital-wide Wi-Fi to ensure a comfortable patient experience.

For more detailed information, you can visit their official website : https://www.bumrungrad.com

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

SOURCE NEC Corporation