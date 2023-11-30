Viventis Search Asia named as the sole winner of the 'Inspiring Workplaces in Asia' recognition by the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viventis Search Asia, a leading human capital solutions company based in the Philippines, announced on November 24 that it has been named as the sole winner of the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia recognition in the Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability Awards (ACES) 2023, which is organized by MORS Group. The award recognizes their unwavering dedication to people centricity and its distinctive approach to personal and professional growth as an integral aspect of its identity.

The award honors Viventis as a people-centric, holistic, and transformative organization in the human capital space.

The Inspiring Workplaces in Asia award was presented to Viventis at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. This award is given to corporations that are focused on its people, their well-being, and growth. These enterprises offer some of the best facilities, conducive environment, practices, and policies to ensure employees have a great work-life balance whilst providing them with clear direction and opportunity for progress and growth within the organization.

Centered on its purpose of putting people at the forefront, they implemented a sustainable three-pronged strategy. First, socially responsible human resource management practices which focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") and gender parity in its internal recruitment and client programs. Second, integrating a people-centric approach and common good practices highlighting solidarity principles to ensure that employees get what they need to advance in their professional and personal lives. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viventis chose to protect its employees' well-being and job security. Lastly, Green Human Resource Management practices where focus is to build eco-friendly habits. This multifaceted approach reflects Viventis' dedication to its people, their growth, and the planet.

Viventis thrives on leading and empowering organizations by unleashing the potential of their people and teams. Consequently, it likewise unleashes the potential of their candidates and clients by going beyond conventional approaches to human capital management – providing more jobs and contributing significantly to economic development. This endeavor earned Viventis another recent accolade as Company of the Year: Human Capital by the Asia Leaders Awards 2023.

