VIZZIO Technologies Partners with ASRock Industrial to pioneer REAL-TIME Digital Twin and LIVE 3D Surveillance Solutions for Smart Cities & Industrial 4.0 Applications

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZZIO Technologies Pte Ltd, a leading provider of city-scale digital twin 3D mapping, mapping and visualisation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with ASRock Industrial, a subsidiary of ASROCK and PEGATRON, a global leader in industrial AI Edge Computing solutions. This collaboration aims to develop cutting-edge digital twin and LIVE 3D security surveillance applications for smart cities, and AIoT industrial manufacturing, leveraging the powerful capabilities of INTEL-based Robust Edge AIoT Platform.

VIZZIO, through its subsidiary POLYTRON.AI had developed AI-powered LIVE 3D™ camera technology with a patented special-purpose embedded chip that generates "360 3D Video," creating real-time virtual spaces. This is accomplished by merging multiple video feeds from Polytron.AI cameras using an advanced fusion technique, resulting in a unified 3D scene reconstruction. Our cutting-edge POLYTRON LIVE 3D™ cameras are designed to revolutionise real-time 3D technology, enabling live virtual tours and driving significant advancements across various industries. By leveraging advanced AI and 3D mapping and video fusion techniques, our solutions create immersive, interactive virtual environments in real time, transforming industries such as real estate, tourism, education, and entertainment. Our goal is to push the boundaries of real-time 3D visualisation, offering innovative tools that enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

As global urban centers continue to embrace smart city initiatives, the demand for cutting-edge, real-time monitoring and digital twin technologies has become increasingly vital. This partnership will merge VIZZIO's unparalleled expertise in AI-driven, large-scale 3D city mapping and real-time 3D Scene Rendering and Visualisation with ASRock Industrial's advanced Robust Edge AIoT Platform. Together, they will develop the next generation of smart city, safe city, and circular city applications. These innovative solutions will significantly boost urban safety, streamline operational efficiency, and deliver immersive, interactive, real-time 3D navigation experiences that transform how cities are managed and experienced by their inhabitants. The collaboration is poised to set a new benchmark in the integration of digital twin technology with robust, reliable hardware, paving the way for smarter, safer, and more sustainable urban environments.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

City-Scale Digital Twin : VIZZIO will leverage its proprietary AI-based City Modeling technology, EARTH ENGINE, to create highly accurate and detailed digital replicas of urban environments.

LIVE 3D ™ camera: POLYTRON introduces a revolutionary class of next-generation, AI-powered spatial-aware 3D 360 cameras specifically designed for creating Digital Twins. These cameras transform your spaces into REAL-TIME 3D VIRTUAL TOUR (LIVE 3D) and interactive experiences.

Intel-Powered Performance : ASRock Industrial's Robust Edge AIoT Platform, featuring Intel's latest processors, will provide the necessary computing power to handle complex 3D rendering, 2D and 3D computer vision, real-time data processing & analytics.

: ASRock Industrial's Robust Edge AIoT Platform, featuring Intel's latest processors, will provide the necessary computing power to handle complex 3D rendering, 2D and 3D computer vision, real-time data processing & analytics. Edge-based Video Analytics : OpenVINO is widely used in edge AI applications, including security cameras, traffic monitoring systems, and smart retail, where real-time video analytics are crucial for object detection, facial recognition, and behavior analysis.

: OpenVINO is widely used in edge AI applications, including security cameras, traffic monitoring systems, and smart retail, where real-time video analytics are crucial for object detection, facial recognition, and behavior analysis. Smart Manufacturing : In industrial automation, OpenVINO facilitates AI-driven defect detection, predictive maintenance, and robotic vision, optimising production lines and reducing downtime.

: In industrial automation, OpenVINO facilitates AI-driven defect detection, predictive maintenance, and robotic vision, optimising production lines and reducing downtime. Scalable Smart City Solutions: The partnership will deliver scalable solutions for various smart city applications, smart manufacturing, industrial 4.0 applications, traffic management, urban planning, and emergency response systems.

JON LEE FOUNDER, CEO of POLYTRON.AI & VIZZIO.AI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with ASRock Industrial. Their expertise in industrial computing, combined with our AI-POWERED REAL-TIME DIGITAL TWIN technology, creates a formidable synergy that will drive significant advancements in smart manufacturing, smart city, safe city applications. Together, we are poised to unlock new levels of operational efficiency and productivity for our clients". By combining our advanced 3D modeling capabilities with ASRock Industrial's powerful Intel-based hardware with OPEN VINO, we are delivering powerful inferencing capabilities and real-time edge-based video analytics, enabling businesses to process data closer to the source. This approach ensures faster decision-making, reduces latency, and enhances performance for critical applications in industries ranging from smart manufacturing to security and surveillance. Combining REAL-TIME 3D Scene and POLYTRON LIVE 3D, we optimize and deploy deep learning models across various Intel hardware, such as CPUs, integrated GPUs, FPGAs, and VPUs. The OPEN VINO toolkit is designed to help developers accelerate AI inference workloads, particularly in computer vision, natural language processing, and other machine learning tasks at the edge and in cloud environments

JAMES LEE, Chairman of ASRock Industrial added: "We are thrilled to partner with VIZZIO Technologies & POLYTRON.AI, it's camera technology subsidiary. Their innovative approach to digital twin technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide robust and reliable AI computing solutions for demanding environments. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in real-time interactive digital twin applications. The first joint solutions are expected to be unveiled for Water Utilities, Energy Power Plants, Factories and Malls across South East Asia, China and Middle East, showcasing the potential of this groundbreaking partnership to reshape urban and industrial environments worldwide."

"The collaboration with Polytron.ai marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for smart cities & Industry 4.0," said James Lee, Chairman of ASRock Industrial. "By combining our robust hardware solutions with POLYTRON.AI's LIVE 3D, we are creating a new standard for smart, real-time, photorealistic digital replica of the connected industrial environments."

The first phase of the partnership will focus on deploying these integrated solutions in select pilot projects in Singapore, Middle East, South East Asia and China, with a broader rollout planned for later this year. These projects will showcase the transformative potential of AIoT + REAL-TiME Digital Twin technologies in real-world settings, demonstrating improved operational efficiencies, reduced costs, and enhanced overall performance.

Both POLYTRON.AI and ASRock Industrial are committed to continuous innovation and look forward to exploring new opportunities to expand their collaboration into other sectors, including defense, construction, facilities management, security & surveillance applications

For more information about VIZZIO Technologies and its groundbreaking work, please visit www.vizzio.ai and www.polytron.ai.

ABOUT ASROCK INDUSTRIAL

ASRock Industrial Computer Corporation, established as an independent entity in July 2018, is a prominent industry player specialising in the development of motherboards, edge computers, and related solutions for the manufacturing, business, and retail sectors. As the world-leading provider of Industrial PC systems and motherboards, our customers base spans the globe. Previously, it had been a business unit of ASRock Inc. (est. 2002) which was set up in 2011. ASRock Industrial now operates autonomously, allowing us to devote all resources to delivering exceptional B2B solutions.

Our vision is to cocreate an intelligent world, aligning with ASRock Industrial's core dedication to CARES (Commerce/Automation/Robot/Entertainment/Security) industries. With a central R&D design team comprising nearly 58% of our total staff, ASRock Industrial has the resources and expertise to develop cutting-edge, reliable products tailored to meet your business requirements. Our product portfolio encompasses both off-the-shelf offerings and customized solutions catered to the specific needs of OEMs/ODMs.

ABOUT VIZZIO

VIZZIO map and model WORLD cities into high fidelity photorealistic 3D models, backed by an AI automated pipeline that segments and understands the semantics of satellite & street images, videos, point clouds and generates DIMENSIONALLY ACCURATE geo-specific & geo-typical parametric and hyper-photorealistic 3D digital twins.

We have developed patented cutting-edge 3D modeling and visualisation software, specialising in creating city-scale digital twins and mission-critical dashboards for governments and enterprises. As a global leader in digital replication, the company uses semantic 3D data to craft highly detailed replicas of urban environments for diverse applications, including gaming, simulations, training, city planning, defense, and sustainability. Complete Globe Coverage. No Aerial Photogrammetry needed.

Utilising satellite imagery and data from top geospatial providers, we can accurately model any location worldwide. The models are geometrically and positionally precise, updated through a fast, AI-driven process. The texturing of building facades is achieved using a neural network trained on imagery from over 1500 cities, classifying details like building elements and roof shapes to create photorealistic environments. Additional data integration, such as GIS and zoning information, further enhances the model's accuracy and utility.

Advanced machine learning and a geographic pipeline allow VIZZIO to efficiently parse raw satellite imagery and extract detailed semantic information, continually refining the accuracy of their digital twins and outperforming traditional aerial photogrammetry methods.

ABOUT POLYTRON

POLYTRON.AI, a subsidiary of VIZZIO, leads the way in AI-powered LIVE 3D™ camera technology with a patented special-purpose embedded chip that generates "360 3D Video," creating real-time virtual spaces. This is accomplished by merging multiple video feeds from Polytron.AI cameras using an advanced fusion technique, resulting in a unified 3D scene reconstruction. Our cutting-edge POLYTRON LIVE 3D™ cameras are designed to revolutionise real-time 3D technology, enabling live virtual tours and driving significant advancements across various industries. By leveraging advanced AI and 3D mapping and video fusion techniques, our solutions create immersive, interactive virtual environments in real time, transforming industries such as real estate, tourism, education, and entertainment. Our goal is to push the boundaries of real-time 3D visualisation, offering innovative tools that enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

POLYTRON has a complete product suite comprising of client (LIVE 3D Viewer) to server (POLYTRON ONE Video Management Server VMS) to manage POLYTRON-Certified LIVE 3D cameras. POLYTRON ONE VMS efficiently manages POLYTRON LIVE 3D 4K/8K 360 videos streams with zero-latency. Additionally, the VMS is versatile enough to support and manage non-POLYTRON cameras, including PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) and dome cameras, ensuring seamless integration and control across diverse camera types. This end-to-end solution ensures robust and flexible video management capabilities for various surveillance and monitoring applications.

