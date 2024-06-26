VNG GreenNode collaborates with NVIDIA to launch a large-scale AI Cloud infrastructure in Southeast Asia, offering a global AI Cloud platform

BANGKOK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenNode, a business unit of VNG specializing in AI Cloud services and a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), has officially launched a large-scale AI Data cluster in Bangkok, Thailand. GreenNode aims to become Asia's leading AI Cloud service provider by supercharging regional AI businesses with high-performance computing (HPC) AI resources.

From left to right, Founder Le Hong Minh (VNG Corporation), CEO Nguyen Le Thanh (GreenNode), Senior Director Dennis Ang (NVIDIA) and CEO Lionel Yeo (STT GDC SEA)

This facility is one of Southeast Asia's first AI-ready hyperscale data centers, operated by GreenNode's Cloud Operation Excellence. Mr. Dennis Ang, Senior Director, Enterprise Business, ASEAN and ANZ Region, NVIDIA, emphasized that to stay ahead in the current wave of GenAI, companies need two essential factors: firstly, AI data centers, and secondly, AI Factories. These are the areas where NVIDIA is closely collaborating with the VNG GreenNode and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) teams. "Together, we have completed and delivered these two key elements to our customers. Congratulations to VNG GreenNode on their success, and Nvidia eagerly anticipates further collaboration opportunities in the future."

GreenNode's AI Cloud cluster in STT Bangkok 1 meets global standards, holding LEED Gold certification[1], TIA-942 Rating-3 DCDV[2], and Uptime Tier III standards. According to GreenNode, the company aims to provide a one-stop solution for all businesses' AI journeys, deploying an AI infrastructure with a dedicated 20MW capacity and equipping it with the latest InfiniBand network, offering up to 3.2Tbps bandwidth for GreenNode's servers and unique multi-tenant hyper-scale storage platform, ready to deliver robust AI Cloud services and GPU infrastructure to customers.

During his speech at the ceremony, Mr. Lionel Yeo, CEO – Southeast Asia, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, said: "Over the next four years, investment in AI will significantly increase, with about 30% coming from the Asia-Pacific region. This area is becoming increasingly dynamic, making collaborations like today's more meaningful. Congratulations to VNG GreenNode for successfully commercializing AI Cloud in just six months. I believe that together, we will contribute to positioning Asia at the forefront of the global technology wave in the coming years."

GreenNode's product portfolio comprises three main groups: Bare Metal GPUs with thousands of H100 Tensor Core GPUs, Machine Learning (ML) Platform, and priority access to NVIDIA AI Factory. GreenNode is a product-focused company that not only delivers infrastructure but also trains advanced AI models & platforms, leveraging its expertise to help startups with their own models. This approach constitutes a unique selling proposition that emphasizes a commitment to GreenNode's Operation Excellence.

GreenNode is also pioneering in Southeast Asia by building and offering a remote parameter management platform, allowing global customers to flexibly access and scale training parameters with ease, saving time and effort for businesses of all sizes.

"This milestone has yielded positive signals both in technological advancement and business performance, as the concept was swiftly implemented into reality in a short period. This is just the first step, and we are committed to long-term investment to become a leading provider of AI Cloud services in Southeast Asia," stated VNG Founder and CEO Le Hong Minh.

Recently, GreenNode has secured millions of dollars in deals to provide customers with AI infrastructure and advanced AI solutions worldwide.

"With thousands of powerful GPU chips from Nvidia and STT GDC's international standard data centers, GreenNode aims to be a one-stop solution provider for global clients. "However, there are many things we need to do, including continued investment in R&D to be an AI Pioneer in the region", shared Mr. Nguyen Le Thanh, CEO of GreenNode & VNG Digital Business.

At the VNG 2024 Annual Shareholders' Meeting, Founder and CEO VNG Le Hong Minh emphasized three strategic growth drivers for the company in the coming years: AI, "Go Global" and Platform. VNG stands out as one of the few SEA tech companies rapidly and fully embracing AI, with significant investments in infrastructure, platforms, and applications. VNG aims to be a leading AI service provider in Vietnam and the region.

About GreenNode

GreenNode, a leading Nvidia Cloud Provider in Asia, specializes in AI infrastructure and AI product innovation. Operating a large-scale GPU cloud in Thailand and Vietnam that conforms to Nvidia Reference Architecture, GreenNode is committed to meeting the global demand for AI and ensuring unparalleled service reliability and technological excellence. The company's rapid expansion in the APAC region is supported by VNG Digital Business, renowned for its robust digital solutions delivered to over 1,000 enterprises.

About VNG

Established in 2004, VNG is a leading digital ecosystem in Vietnam, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services across four main groups: Online Games, Zalo & AI, Fintech, and Digital Business. VNG's mission is to "Build Technologies and Grow People. From Vietnam to the world." VNG's innovations have significantly enhanced users' global digital interactions. The Company currently employs over 3,600 staff across ten international cities.

[1] issued by the U.S. Green Building Council for energy efficiency and low environmental impact [2] certified by the American Institute of IT and Communications for operational sustainability and disaster recovery

