Vobile Launches AI Song Detector

Powerful real-time detection solution identifies AI-generated songs for Streaming Platforms, Distributors, and Collection Societies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vobile , a worldwide leader in digital content protection and transaction services, today announced the release of its AI Song Detector, a real-time solution designed to help Digital Service Providers (DSPs), music distributors, and collecting societies accurately identify AI-generated music. This technology addresses the need to distinguish between human-created and AI-generated music.

Streaming platforms are reporting that tens of thousands of fully AI-generated tracks are being uploaded daily. Collection societies ASCAP, BMI, and SOCAN have announced that works created entirely using AI tools are not eligible for registration, though they will begin accepting registrations for partially AI-generated musical works.

"AI is unlocking incredible new avenues for human creativity, but that potential must be built on a foundation of fairness and trust," said Amadea Choplin, Executive Vice President and Head of Music Business, Vobile. "Our AI Song Detector acts as a safeguard, ensuring that we can foster this new era of music creation while maintaining the integrity of copyright. It provides the objective data needed to protect copyright value and enable artists to thrive."

Vobile AI Song Detector sets a new standard for content protection by offering industry-leading identification technologies for audio, melody, phonetics, and voice to analyze content with unmatched accuracy. In comprehensive testing, Vobile AI Song Detector demonstrated superior performance across key metrics, achieving higher accuracy and true positive results, ensuring AI-generated songs are correctly identified.

