Vocal Beats Open Day: Providing Technological Advancement Opportunities for Malaysian University Students

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio technology company Vocal Beats successfully organized its first-ever Tech Open Day on December 7th and 8th in Kuala Lumpur. The event attracted over a hundred enthusiastic Malaysian university students, with several students progressing to the hiring stages.

On the Open Day, participating interns demonstrated immense interest and passion. During the morning sessions of company introductions and technical sharing, students engaged actively, asking questions, and expressing keen interest in the field of audio technology. In the technical written test phase, interns showcased their solid technical foundations and problem-solving skills, selecting an excellent group of candidates for Vocal Beats' future technical team.

The afternoon's technical interview sessions were equally vibrant. Students, through one-on-one interactions with Vocal Beats' technical team, showcased their professional skills in Android, iOS, Java development, and software testing. The recruitment team at Vocal Beats highly praised the participants, stating that the Open Day successfully recruited a dynamic and creative group of young talents.

Vocal Beats, established in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, is dedicated to providing users with exceptional audio products and services. Recently, Vocal Beats announced its entry into the Malaysian market, receiving full support from the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), an agency under the purview Ministry of Communications and Digital which is at the forefront of driving Malaysia's digital economy since 1996. MDEC works collaboratively to accelerate Malaysia's journey towards becoming a prominent player in the global digital landscape. The introduction of Vocal Beats and the success of its Buz product are considered a new example of local technological innovation in Malaysia.

The Open Day event provided Vocal Beats with an opportunity to expand in the Malaysian region, simultaneously fostering the development of local tech talent and the digital economy in Malaysia. In the future, Vocal Beats will continue to conduct a series of technical exchange activities, including Open Days, dedicated to providing more technological advancement opportunities for Malaysian youth.

SOURCE Vocal Beats