VOCAL CORD PARALYSIS AND THYROID CANCER SURVIVOR LAUNCHES 'FIND YOUR VOICE' PROGRAMME AND WORLD'S FIRST BILINGUAL NLP COURSE

Using NLP Techniques to Help Individuals Overcome Their Fears and Gain Confidence to Speak Out

⁠Singapore Company, Weislin Education Enterprise, To Launch World's First Bilingual NLP Programme

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach Vincent Lim, founder of Weislin Education Enterprise and a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) trainer and consultant who was trained in Singapore, Sydney and Shanghai, has formulated an NLP programme that uses bilingualism to better ingrain learning.

Vincent is also a thyroid cancer survivor who underwent a harrowing thyroid removal operation which caused his left vocal cord to be paralysed. This happens to between 3.5 to 6.6%[1] of patients when the vocal cords are damaged during surgery, and a known risk which Vincent was able to accept What was more distressing was the fact that the surgical team had removed only one side of thyroid glands and had "overlooked" the other, meaning that Vincent had to undergo the surgery again. At that point, there was no recourse for Vincent as an individual, who despite surviving his cancer, now faced the issue of losing his livelihood and increased medical expenses. He felt he was facing a losing battle all alone as lawyers and the medical industry refused to help him.

Vincent vowed to help others should he recover. He started seeking out doctors and alternative treatments to get well as fast as he could. To repair his vocal cords, Vincent had to undergo two operations – a temporary then permanent one - to inject fillers to help his vocal cords connect back to each other. His last vocal cord surgery was in 2022. While undergoing the operations, Vincent continued his NLP trainings. Two years on, Vincent still speaks with a rasp, but at least he is able to continue his coaching.

Finding Your Voice with NLP

With Weislin's "Find Your Voice" programme, Vincent wants to help others who have been in a similar situation as him – literally for those who had lost their voice through health or trauma, but also figuratively for those who lack the confidence or help to truly discover who they are as individuals and what they can do. Vincent believes that NLP can unlock pre-set thinking and help individuals reconfigure their thought process to become more confident and successful in all aspects of life.

NLP aims to help individuals understand and improve their thoughts, behaviours, and language patterns. It is based on the idea that our thoughts, feelings, and behaviours are interconnected and can be influenced by the language we use. Thus, NLP uses the understanding of thinking processes of the brain to subtly guide the brain to accept and execute new learnings. NLP helps one improve communication skills, build rapport, gain insight into personal beliefs and values, and to develop strategies for achieving goals.

Weislin's Bilingual NLP Programme: A World's First

Incorporating both Western and Asian learning into his bilingual programme, Vincent helps the brain to better assimilate learning and understanding in order to bring about better outcomes for his students who are native Mandarin speakers, or English-Mandarin bilingual. Even in China, there are no NLP courses conducted in Mandarin and Vincent's unique position as a bilingual Singaporean has allowed him to create this programme. Learners who natively think in Mandarin, can now learn NLP easily.

"Worldwide, I believe we have the first actual NLP course to be conducted in Mandarin. Even though I was trained in Shanghai, courses were conducted in English by an Australian. Among the NLP community, there is also no certified trainer who proclaims to teach in Mandarin or in both English and Mandarin," says Vincent.

Weislin's Hope-Ignite Project (HI-500)

Beginning from 2025, Weislin Education Enterprise will be pledging all earnings for the first 500 hours of paid coaching hours (limited to 5 hour per person) to charity. Vincent hopes that this will ignite hope in his learners, and to inspire them to use NLP to better their lives.

Vincent adds, "Good relationships are key to success and happiness in life and all relationships begin with communication, which most of the time, begins with language. NLP guides us to adapt our language to enhance our thoughts, emotions and relationships. By conducting this course in the person's native language, I hope to make it more accessible to more people, and inspire hope so that they may lead more fulfilling lives."

About Weislin Education Enterprise

We are dedicated to cultivating, nurturing, and unleashing the unique talents within each individual. Our approach centers around the belief that learning should be an invigorating and joyful experience. Over the years, we've had the privilege of helping learners from more than 20 nationalities develop a genuine appreciation for the Chinese Language and Singapore Mathematics. Our specialisation in Mandarin and Mathematics is complemented by a comprehensive suite of offerings, providing parents with a one-stop solution for tuition needs across various subjects. By synergizing the teaching pedagogies of the East and the West, we create an environment where knowledge-building and joyful learning coexist in perfect harmony. For more information, visit www.weislin.com/education.

Vincent is the founder and head coach of Weislin Education Enterprise. He is ACTA-certified for adult training and a qualified NLP trainer and consultant.

Vincent has received NLP training in three locations: Level 1 in Singapore, Level 2 in Shanghai and Sydney, and Level 3 in Sydney

With 12 years of experience teaching Mandarin and Mathematics to non-native speakers, he has taught students from over 20 nationalities, ranging in age from 3.5 to 65 years old.

Vincent is a 2-time National Champion in Public Speaking (Mandarin) awarded by Toastmasters International, and also heavily involved in charitable projects such at L.I.T (Love In Time) which heads initiatives like Pledge-A-Cake and Milo Christmas Tree projects which aim to bring joy to seniors and needy individuals such as beneficiaries under the Public Assistance Scheme from Active Aging Centres, nursing homes and homes for the disabled.

Vincent has also recently been accorded certified coach status (Associate Certified Coach or ACC) by the International Coaching Federation[2].

In addition to private tutoring, he provides training in schools and corporations. He is also an Adjunct Lecturer at Singapore Polytechnic.

