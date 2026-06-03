Vodafone Business and Geely Technology Europe Extend Partnership to Drive Vehicle Innovation

SINGAPORE and LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone Business and Geely Technology Europe (GTEU), the European R&D organisation within Geely Auto Group, have extended their partnership to include Internet in the Car, Mobile Private Networks, and Cloud Connect solutions.

The Internet in the Car service from Vodafone Business supports capabilities such as diagnostics and over-the-air software updates, while Cloud Connect ensures secure data transfer between vehicles and cloud systems. This means Geely can monitor vehicle's performance and support improvements to the driver experience.

In addition, Vodafone provides secure and reliable connectivity across Geely Technology Europe's operations in Germany and Sweden, as well as with its pan-European sales teams.

GTEU plays a key role in developing the vehicle architectures, digital platforms, and intelligent systems. These provide customers with highly responsive integrated in-car internet and digital services such as dynamic EV charging planning and 3D lane guidance. Central to this is equipping vehicles with the latest software, data, and connected services.

Moving beyond simple transport solutions

Giovanni Lanfranchi, CEO at Geely Technology Europe, said: "We've moved beyond simple transport solutions. Today, vehicles can be continuously improved through software, with data and connectivity enabling a more responsive and personalised user experience over time."

Vodafone Business' vehicle services support GTEU in responding to customer insights, continuously enhancing its vehicles long after they leave the showroom. One example is Zeekr Navigation, where secure, always‑on connectivity enables instant in‑vehicle customer feedback. This shortens development cycles and improves GTEU's ability to identify issues and deploy improvements rapidly.

Fanan Henriques, Vodafone Business Product and International Business Director of Vodafone Business, added: "As the adoption rate of electric vehicles continues to grow, the opportunities to enhance their safety, efficiency and the user experience through digital connectivity are significant. We're supporting Geely's growth in vehicle sales across Europe and its operations with a secure, multi-service digital infrastructure."

98% of vehicles connected

Vodafone Business is providing solutions tailored to international cybersecurity, data protection, and regulatory compliance needs, while enabling Geely to scale rapidly across regions by leveraging Vodafone's extensive global network. For example, Vodafone Internet in the Car service combines Vodafone's global managed IoT connectivity platform, which currently has over 240 million connections worldwide, with local internet service providers.

By 2030, it's expected that more than 98% of new passenger vehicles sold will be connected. Vodafone Business, working with Geely, is ready to help drive this expansion.

SOURCE Vodafone Business and Geely Technology Europe