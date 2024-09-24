VoicePing, Tokyo-Based AI Translation Start-up, Selected for Prestigious Rainmaking APAC Accelerator Program, Targets Global Expansion

VoicePing Sets Sights on Southeast Asia Expansion via X-HUB TOKYO, Revolutionizing Multilingual Communication with AI Solutions

TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VoicePing, a leading provider of cutting-edge AI translation solutions, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Rainmaking APAC Accelerator through the 「X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2024 Singapore」. This milestone marks a pivotal moment in VoicePing's expansion strategy, as the company focuses on establishing a strong foothold in Southeast Asia, a region rich with potential for its innovative technology.

Program Details

「X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2024 Singapore」Overview:

The 「X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2024 Singapore」 is a key initiative designed to help Tokyo-based startups scale globally. The program includes six courses targeting international markets like Silicon Valley, New York, and Singapore. Collaborating with global accelerators such as Rainmaking, it offers intensive boot camps, expert mentoring, and opportunities to connect with business partners and investors.

Features of the Singapore Course

The Singapore course is tailored for companies aiming to penetrate the Southeast Asian market. Leveraging Singapore's status as a regional hub, the course includes participation in SWITCH, a leading innovation conference by Enterprise Singapore.

Participants will also:

Refine their pitch strategies to better align with regional expectations.

The program aims to position Singapore as the springboard for broader expansion into Southeast Asia.

*For more details for 「X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2024 Singapore」

please visit: https://www.x-hub-tokyo.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/outbound_program

About VoicePing

VoicePing is a pioneering AI-powered translation solutions provider, offering real-time voice translation through cutting-edge AI models. Our platform is designed to break down language barriers, making communication seamless, accurate, and efficient across various industries.

VoicePing stands out by facilitating seamless multilingual communication without the need for special devices or complicated setups. Whether at international events or within multicultural teams, VoicePing ensures that everyone can freely express their ideas in their native language. It's simple to use, even for first-time users, and its intuitive interface allows for easy integration of technical jargon and industry-specific terminology, making it ideal for high-level discussions.

By eliminating the traditional challenges of language translation—such as high costs and cumbersome devices—VoicePing empowers organizations to save both time and money while enabling meaningful, real-time conversations. With VoicePing, you can overcome language barriers and make your voice heard globally, effortlessly.

Impact on VoicePing's Growth:

Through its participation in the Rainmaking APAC Accelerator, VoicePing will gain critical insights, expertise, and connections necessary to enter and thrive in the Southeast Asian market. The Singapore course provides strategic resources to refine our market strategy. Engagement in the SWITCH event will allow us to optimize product offerings and form essential partnerships in the Southeast Asian region.

Quote from Akinori Nakajima, CEO of VoicePing:

"We are honored to be selected for the Rainmaking APAC Accelerator as part of the 「X-HUB TOKYO OUTBOUND PROGRAM 2024 Singapore」. This program presents a tremendous opportunity for VoicePing to enter the Southeast Asian market, which is rich with potential. We look forward to leveraging the connections and knowledge gained through this program to expand our reach and bring our innovative AI translation solutions to a broader audience."

About Rainmaking APAC (PART OF BAIN & COMPANY)

Rainmaking APAC, now part of Bain & Company, focuses on co-founding new startups in partnership with corporate partners and entrepreneurial founders. In addition to connecting startups with major corporations across Southeast Asia, Rainmaking powers the growth of startups by supporting them in scaling and expanding into new markets. With its extensive network, Rainmaking also offers tailored support for market expansion and fundraising, helping startups successfully enter the Southeast Asian market from Singapore.

About our partner: https://rainmakingapac.com/

Discover VoicePing's AI-powered Solutions

Explore how VoicePing's innovative AI solutions are transforming communication worldwide and unlock seamless multilingual interactions.

Visit us today at https://voice-ping.com/en/

If you have specific inquiries or need personalized assistance, please don't hesitate to reach out to us [email protected]

Corporate Profile:

Name: VoicePing Inc.

HQ: Tokyo

CEO: Akinori Nakajima

Capital: $2.09 Million USD

Established in 09/2019

