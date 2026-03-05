Volvo Car AB (publ.) publishes Annual and Sustainability Report 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Volvo Car AB (publ.) publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2025 on the Investors website.

The report can be found here.

In addition to the events and financials of 2025, the Annual and Sustainability Report focuses on Volvo Cars' strategic priorities and ambitions. The Sustainability Statement is integrated in the report and has been prepared in accordance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards.

For the full year 2025, Volvo Cars[1] recorded an adjusted operating income of SEK 12.5 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.5 per cent. Full-year free cash flow came in at SEK 2.4 billion, despite a challenging external environment.

Volvo Cars' full-year retail deliveries reached 710.0 (763.4) thousand cars. The share of electrified cars reached 46 per cent, the highest among legacy premium peers. Electrification was the primary factor in achieving a 31 per cent CO₂ reduction per car versus 2018 baseline, which enabled the company to meet its 2025 goal of cutting emissions by 30-35 per cent.

Despite the headwinds during 2025, Volvo Cars remained committed to navigating uncertainty while positioning the business for sustainable growth. The focus remains on efficiency, cost control and strengthening the core business, providing a solid foundation for when market conditions stabilise.

[1] Volvo Car AB (publ.) together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Volvo Car Corporation and its subsidiaries are jointly referred to as "Volvo Car Group" or "Volvo Cars".

This disclosure contains information that Volvo Car AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 05-03-2026 08:00 CET.

