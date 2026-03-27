VOYAGE Vietnam: A quiet culinary journey shaping the future of fine dining in Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There are restaurants that dazzle, and those that linger. VOYAGE belongs firmly to the latter. Set within the restless energy of Ho Chi Minh City, this intimate dining destination offers an experience defined not by spectacle, but by stillness — a rare, deliberate pause in the rhythm of contemporary gastronomy.

VOYAGE is located at 51 Lê Văn Miến Street, An Khánh Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

At the centre of this understated universe is chef-owner Jonathan Koh, whose cooking reflects a deeply personal dialogue between classical French discipline and the emotional nuance of Asian flavours. His tasting menus unfold with quiet intention, guiding diners through shifting textures, subtle contrasts, and moments of gentle revelation.

For Jonathan, modern haute cuisine begins not with technique or luxury, but with feeling. Each menu is shaped by the impression he hopes guests will carry with them long after the evening ends. From this emotional starting point, the journey takes form — guided by seasonality, intuition, and a measured sense of pacing.

The dining room mirrors this philosophy. Light is softened, sound absorbed, movement purposeful yet unhurried. There is a sense that time has been recalibrated. Service arrives with calm precision, allowing guests to settle into a slower cadence where attention sharpens and details quietly emerge.

On the plate, classical French training provides structure without insistence. Sauces are reduced with discipline, pastry work reveals patience, and proteins are handled with technical sensitivity. Yet these foundations remain discreet – an invisible framework that allows each ingredient to express itself with clarity.

The experience opens with a series of understated bites, subtle at first, yet quietly unfolding. A tart of otoro, shima aji and ikura plays on contrast – richness, brightness, and a gentle burst, contained within a shell that shifts in texture. A warm seaweed brioche carries bafun uni, layered with softly melted lardo and lifted by a restrained touch of yuzu kosho. Alongside, a slender croustillant gives way to a delicate salmon mousse – light, balanced, and quietly expressive. Together, these opening gestures set the tone: where texture leads, and restraint defines.

Equally central is Jonathan's commitment to Vietnamese terroir. Ingredients drawn from the highlands of Đà Lạt – heirloom tomatoes with natural sweetness, herbs carrying a vivid aromatic lift – bring brightness and immediacy to the progression. In a defining course, tomatoes are explored through layered preparations, moving from raw clarity to concentrated depth. The result is both elemental and refined – a quiet tribute to the land that surrounds the restaurant.

Texture becomes a language through which emotion is expressed. Crisp elements dissolve into warmth, aerated forms yield to savoury depth, and fragile pastry layers fracture with precision. A reinterpretation of gougères arrives feather-light yet deeply flavoured, while a mille-feuille reveals meticulous lamination and restrained sweetness. These dishes evoke memory and tradition, yet remain unmistakably contemporary.

The pacing of the menu carries a cinematic sensibility. Early courses introduce brightness and curiosity, gradually giving way to deeper, more contemplative tones. The progression unfolds with continuity, encouraging guests to remain present within the narrative rather than experience it in fragments.

The development of each dish is intentionally unhurried. Months may be spent refining a single idea, tasting repeatedly until balance reveals itself. For Jonathan, completeness lies not in perfection, but in honesty – the moment a dish expresses precisely what it intends, without excess or distraction.

Opening VOYAGE in Vietnam has, in turn, shaped both the chef and his cuisine. The unpredictability of seasonal produce demands adaptability, while the openness of local diners has nurtured a quiet sense of creative freedom.

About Chef-Owner Jonathan Koh Born into a family spanning four generations in the culinary world, Jonathan's path into the kitchen was less a decision than a natural calling – one shaped in the warmth of his grandmother's hawker stall. These early experiences instilled a deep respect for ingredients, long before technique entered the conversation. This foundation was later refined through his time in Michelin-starred kitchens, including Le Jardin des Sens, La Villa Augusta in France, Voyage and Raffles Grill in Singapore, where discipline, precision, and restraint became second nature. About VOYAGE With a perspective shaped by years of global culinary experience, VOYAGE reflects a quieter vision of fine dining – one defined not by display, but by intention, clarity, and emotional resonance. From the pristine coasts of Japan to the pastoral landscapes of Europe, each element is sourced with care, refined with precision, and presented with quiet integrity. Contact information for reservations and inquiries: Website: https://voyage-saigon.com/reservation Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/voyageinsaigon All detailed information regarding reservation terms and conditions is fully updated on the website, helping guests better prepare for their culinary journey at VOYAGE.

SOURCE VOYAGE